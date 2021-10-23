Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Spotted In Real World: Looks Much Bigger And Premium Than 13-Inch MacBook Pro News oi-Vivek

Apple recently launched the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch. These two laptops are the most powerful notebooks that the company has ever launched. A Reddit user has now posted a picture of the new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro along with the outgoing 13-inch MacBook Pro, which gives us a glimpse at the all-new design.

Notch Is The Highlight

From the comparison image, it is pretty evident that the notch is the first thing you will notice when you look at the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Besides, you can also see how big the new model is despite just an inch difference in size.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch offers a much larger screen real-estate when compared to the 13-inch model. Not just that, it does have the thinnest bezels that we have seen on any MacBook to date. The keyboard on the new MacBook also gets a completely black paint job, which makes it look more premium when compared to the 13-inch model.

No Change In Trackpad?

It looks like Apple hasn't done much to the trackpad on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, as it looks exactly identical to the current 13-inch MacBook Pro with identical dimensions. Apple's trackpad has always been great and this shouldn't be any different.

No MacBook Logo On The Front

Interestingly, Apple has removed the MacBook Pro logo from the bottom of the display panel. Though the company has not reduced the bottom bezel by much, the removal of the MacBook Pro branding does give this machine a more premium look. The MacBook Pro logo is now on the bottom panel, where, the company has engraved the logo onto the metal back panel.

Powerful and Power Efficient

As we already know that the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro powered by either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max processor will be the most powerful laptop from Apple, and will outperform the 13-inch MacBook Pro any day. Not just that, despite making these laptops more powerful, the company has not neglected the battery life, as the device offers 17 hours of video playback or 11 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

