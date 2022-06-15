Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-Inch Up For Pre-Orders From June 17; Pricing Starts At Rs. 1,29,900 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-inch model was introduced last week at the WWDC 2022. The new offering arrived with the latest Apple M2 chipset. The pricing of the laptop was already revealed at the launch. Now, the company has revealed when the consumers will be able to get their hands on the MacBook Pro M2 13-inch.

13-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pre-order Details, Price In India

Interested consumers will be able to pre-order the new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 in India starting from June 17. The pre-bookings will be delivered to the buyers starting from June 24. The device will be available to order in Space Gray and Silver color variants. The Apple MacBook Pro M2 13-inch price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the variant with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

The MacBook Pro M2's higher-end model with 512GB of SSD and 8GB of RAM will set the buyers by Rs. 1,49,900. The users can bump the RAM of their notebook to 16GB by paying an extra Rs. 20,000. Those looking to equip their device with 24GB of RAM will have to pay Rs. 40,000 more. Notably, for students and education purposes, the pricing of the new MacBook starts at Rs. 1,19,900.

The new MacBook will be available to buy from select Apple Stores locations and the brand-authorized resellers across the country.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Specifications, Features

To recall the specs, Apple claims that the new M2 chipset on the MacBook Pro M2 provides up to 18 percent faster CPU performance than its predecessor. In addition, the notebook offers up to 35 percent more GPU performance and has a 40 percent faster Neural Engine. Apart from the performance improvements, the rest of the specifications are almost identical to the M1 model.

The MacBook Pro M2 retails a 13.3-inch Retina display from its predecessor. There's a Touch Bar, a Touch ID sensor, two Thunderbolt ports supporting USB Type-4 speeds, and a headphone socket. In terms of connectivity, the notebook offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Lastly, the new MacBook Pro M2 is equipped with a 58.2-watt-hour battery. The company claims the device provides 17 hours of wireless browsing and 20 hours of video playback.

Apple also introduced the new MacBook Air alongside the MacBook Pro M2 at the WWDC 2022. Unfortunately, the company hasn't yet revealed when the new Air will be available to buy in the country.

