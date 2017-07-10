Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro and new Mac lineup now available in India

Apple fanboys can now buy the company's latest big screen devices in the Indian market. Announced recently at Apple's WWDC, the latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the new MacBooks and the iMacs will now be available in the Indian market.

10.5-inch iPad Pro

You can purchase the latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro at a starting price of Rs. 50,800 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only model. The 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 58,300 and 512GB variant is selling at Rs. 73,900. For Wi-Fi and cellular variant, you need to shed Rs. 61,400 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 68,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 84,500 for the 512GB option.

12.5-inch iPad Pro

The Wi-Fi only model of the 12.5-inch 64GB iPad Pro is priced at Rs. 63,500. And you need to shed Rs. 70,900 and Rs. 86,400 for the 256GB and 512GB storage options respectively. For the Wi-Fi + 4G options, the price starts at Rs. 74,100 for the 64GB storage, Rs. 81,400 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 97,000 for the 512GB model.

The new Apple iPads Pro feature refined unibody shells that wrap around the Retina display giving a redesigned look. Also, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model features slimmer bezels and is light as it uses 1 pound metal body.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with a resolution of 2224×1668 pixels and whereas the 12.9-inch model features a resolution of 272×2048 pixels. Both the screens are highly responsive and have a native refresh rate of 120Hz.

MacBook's refreshed lineup

The MacBook Air that has been upgraded with a 1.8Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor will also be made available in India. The 128GB model is priced at Rs. 77,200, whereas the 512GB model will cost you Rs. 92,500.

The company also gave a refresh to the 12-inch MacBook range. It comes in two storage variants- the 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,04,800 and the 512GB model comes at a price of Rs. 1,28,700.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display, no touch bar, and 128GB SSD will be made available at Rs. 1,04,900 and the 256GB variant will cost at Rs.1,47,900. The 256GB variant with Touch bar will be priced at Rs. 1,47,900 and will cost Rs. 1,64,100 for the 512GB SSD variant.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro will also be made available in India. The one with TouchBar costs Rs. 1,95,800 for the 256GB variant and will set you back by Rs. 2,28,100 for the 512GB variant.

Apple iMac

Th Cupertino tech giant will also sell the updated iMacs that runs on the latest chipsets from Intel and flaunt brighter and crisper Retina displays.

The 21.5-inch iMac without Retina display will come at a starting price of Rs. 90,200, while the one with high-resolution Retina display comes at Rs. 1,06,400. There's a 27.5-inch iMac that comes with retina display an starts at Rs. 1,23,700.