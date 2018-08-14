Asus announces Chromebook 12 C223 with Celeron N3350

Asus isn't a new player of the Chromebook game, and we've seen some good Chromebooks from the company. Well, we might see a new Chromebook 21 C223. It's not as good as the Chromebook Flip, but it will be easy on your pockets.

As for the specifications, this is more of a mid-range Chromebook. It comes with a non-touch 768p display, and is powered by a dual-core Celeron without the active cooling. However, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are par for the course, and the battery size is also average.

The company touts up to 10 hours of battery backup, which seems decent. The device comes with a keyboard that is capable of repeling 66cc of liquid. The device also supports Google Play Store.

Asus is yet to announce the launch date and pricing of the device, but XDA says that we can expect a price tag of €320 (~$375 USD) for the base model in Europe. Also, it's unclear which other markets the company plans to make this device official.

Besides, the company has also launched its ZenBook series for the Indian market. The lineup includes ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580), ZenBook S (UX391), and ZenBook 13 (UX331). The ZenBook Pro 15 promises to be the future, presenting users with a faster and advanced Windows 10 laptops.

ZenBook S (UX391) packs powerful, world-class features in a thin and portable frame, while ZenBook 13 (UX331) is compact, ultra-powerful and easily portable laptop. ZenBook Pro Series (UX580) comes with NanoEdge 4K Touch display with 100 percent Adobe RGB, Delta E < 2 and PANTONE validate for accurate color. It also has 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 16GB RAM, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1TB PCIe x4 SSD. While ZenBook S UX391 is a 13.3-inch laptop.

The device has an "ErgoLift" hinge design with 5.5-degree keyboard tilt for better typing, improved cooling airflow, and enhanced audio. The device has full HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 13.5hrs battery life, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity supported by USB Type C. The ZenBook 13 (UX331) also 16GB RAM.