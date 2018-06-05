ENGLISH

ASUS announces Gal Gadot as the Global Brand Ambassador for notebook segment

ASUS has a new face for its notebook division.

    ASUS has announced the collaboration with Gal Gadot to promote its latest product series of laptops and All-in-One PC. The partnership comes as ASUS reveals the latest in its flagship laptop series, the ZenBook Series new ZenBook Pro, as well as the refreshed range of VivoBook an all-in-one PC.

    ASUS announces Gal Gadot as the brand ambassador for notebook segment

    The new ZenBook Pro, being showcased at Computex, is the first ASUS device to showcase its new innovative ScreenPad feature, turning the touchpad into a fully functioning display with adaptive design, and providing users a smarter way to interact with their laptop.

    Working with Gadot, ASUS hopes to inspire people across the globe to showcase that everyone can use technology to create. In addition, the VivoBook, an exciting creation itself for young creators, features bold color-blocking designs, with five color options and several textured finishes.

    "People used to think you had to be super techy or geeky to get the most out of technology, but the truth is everyone can use technology to create," says Gadot. "ASUS' new ZenBook Pro with ScreenPad empowers boundless creativity, so I'm thrilled to be working with a brand that helps unleash the creativity I know is within us all."

    Eric Chen, Corporate Vice President from ASUS comments: "Gal is a role model for people around the world - staying true to herself as she achieves international success. Like Gal, we believe everyone can pursue their own incredible. It just takes the right technology to unleash one's creative power. With that in mind, we can think of no better person to work with on our own search for incredible."

    "ASUS is our long-time partner committed to reimagining the PC and driving innovation in a way that allows people to tap into their most creative and productive selves," said Chris Walker, Vice President, Client Computing Group, Intel Corp. "ZenBook Pro with ScreenPad, powered by Intel, is the embodiment of this spirit of innovation."

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
