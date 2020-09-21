Asus Expert Series Launched In India: 11 New Devices Including World’s Thinnest 14-Inch Laptop

Asus ExpertBook Series Launched

Among the new devices launched, Asus has debuted six new laptops under the Asus ExpertBook series. These include the flagship ExpertBook B9, ExpertBook P2, and the ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series with four models - P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA.

Going into the details, the flagship Asus ExpertBook B9 is dubbed to be the world's thinnest 14-inch laptop. It includes a four-sided NanoEdge display with an ErgoLite hinge mechanism and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system. The new laptop draws power from the 10th Gen Intel Core processor, dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4TB storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The new Asus ExpertBook B9 starts from Rs. 102,228 and packs many unique features like a built-in IR camera, NumberPad 2.0, and so on.

Next, the Asus ExpertBook P2 is also an interesting addition as a new lightweight business laptop with military-grade robustness and enhanced security. The ExpertBook P2 is built for speed and best-in-class graphic performance that draws power from the10th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA discrete graphics, and a fast 7200 RPM Hard Disk, even in the base variant. The new laptop starts from Rs. 58,697.

Lastly, the ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series are professional laptops available in both 14-inch and 15-inch models with an affordable price tag. The ExpertBook P1 series with four models P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA pack unique features like military-grade certifications, HD cameras, 180-degree lay-flat hinge mechanism, and more. These laptops are available starting from Rs. 25,323.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter Desktop Series Announced

The ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktop series brings in three new models namely the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF), and the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC). The new desktops pack in-house motherboards and provide multiple display ports to enhance overall productivity. The 80-Plus certified PSUs also keep the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter desktops power-efficient.

Among the three new models, ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA) is the premium of the lot, packing Intel Q370 chipset with the 9th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors and DDR4 memory - starting from Rs. 55,429.

Next, the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF) is the advanced series packing the latest 9th Gen Intel Core processors and DDR4 RAM - starting from Rs. 29,669. Lastly, the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC) comes as the affordable option that draws power from the 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processors - priced Rs. 27,429 onwards.

Asus All-in-One PC Series Debuted

Additionally, Asus also the All-in-One PC Series that flaunts a slim-bezel Nano-Edge multi-touch display and draws power from up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. One can check out the two models under the Asus All-in-One PC series, namely the Asus AiO (V241FA) and the Asus AiO (V222FA).

The display on the Asus AiO (V241FA) is enhanced with the exclusive Asus Splendid and Asus Tru2Life Video technologies, and the Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system to present a rich and immersive overall experience. The Asus AiO (V222FA), on the other hand, is equally powerful with a 100% sRGB color gamut and unbounded edge-to-edge visuals. The two All-in-One PCs are priced starting from Rs. 58,466 and Rs. 25,839, respectively.

Asus Expert Series: What We Think

Asus has been steadily topping the charts when it comes to laptops and PC, especially in gaming. Venturing into the commercial PC segment is a wise move for Asus, especially as the demand for professional laptops have been rising. The new Asus ExpertBook series, Asus ExpertCenter desktops, and the Asus All-in-One PC offerings are promising and looks to take on the Indian market demands.