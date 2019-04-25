ASUS introduces ROG Strix, Dual, and Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Asus expands its portfolio with new graphics cards.

ASUS has announced the launch of new GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards. These are the latest entries in the company's ROG Strix, Dual, and Phoenix lineups. Based on the GTX 1650 GPU, these new graphics cards make use of the Turing architecture.

ROG Strix



The ROG Strix graphics cards allow users to customize every setting, thankss to the GPU Tweak software. The cards feature a Wing-blade fan design along with a large heatsink with DirectCU II technology to keep the workflow smooth and cool. They also features premium components that have been mounted leveraging the Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated production process that enhances reliability.

ASUS Dual



ASUS Dual graphics cards claim to offer high efficiency. It has features that won't affect the performance and bring two powerful dust-resistant fans together. It also has PCB components that are mounted using an automated manufacturing process. Besides, a 144-hour validation program and Auto-Extreme Technology are also supported.

ASUS Phoenix



These graphics cards are aimed to deliver performance while fitting into a compact design with support for a wide range of compatibility with small chassis. The Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 features a fan with dual ball bearings and is IP5X dust resistant.

Pricing

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 is priced at Rs 16,500 including taxes, and the ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1650 carries a price tag of Rs 13,500 with taxes. The ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 is available worldwide.