Asus to launch the ZenBook Pro with Screenpad in India on August 13

Asus unveiled the ZenBook Pro at Computex this year. It is one of the first laptops to replace the touchpad with a touchscreen. The device goes in direct competition with the likes of Apple MacBook laptops that come with a touch bar on top of the keyboard.

The company has now announced that it will be launching the device for the Indian market on August 13. Asus took to Twitter to announce the news along with a teaser video that flaunts the unique touchscreen touchpad dubbed Screenpad.

The post also highlights that the new laptop features a NanoEdge 4K UHD Touchscreen Display. The pricing of the notebook for the Indian market remains to be revealed. It is priced at $2,299 for the US market, which is approximately Rs 1,58,00.

The ZenBook Pro 14 comes with a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge display and is powered by the 8th Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics. This device has an infrared camera for facial recognition, in-built Amazon Alexa support, Intel Optane memory, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the ZenBook Pro 15 bestows a 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge Pantone validated display and uses the 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor.

This processor is backed by 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050i GPU and 1TB of PCIe SSD. There are connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi and three Thunderbolt 3 ports. This notebook has a Harman Kardon-certified audio system and a fingerprint sensor too.

Both these notebooks run Windows 10 and have the ScreenPad, which sits on the keyboard as the touchpad. The screen has adaptive functions with context-sensitive tools and supports apps such a YouTube, PowerPoint, Microsoft Word and Excel among the rest. This is something similar to the TouchBar on the MacBook Pro models. The company has come up with dedicated programmes dubbed ScreenPad Apps to work on the ScreenPad.

Talking of the Screenpad, it measures 5.5-inches diagonally and supports multi-finger gesture. The Screenpad also doubles as a secondary screen for multiple apps that are running on the notebook. These apps include Calculator, Office, Calendar, music player and many more. The company has plans to further upgrade the functionality in the coming days.