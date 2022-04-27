Asus Launches BR1100 Series Laptops With Intel Celeron N4500 CPU; Price Starts At Rs. 24,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus has unveiled new affordable laptops under the BR1100 series in India. The series includes two models, the base variant comes with non-touchscreen (BR1100C), and the touchscreen variant carries the model number BR1100F. They are powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processors and have rugged design with military certification. The laptops also claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Asus BR1100 Series Features

On the software front, the Asus BR1100 series laptops ship with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Upfront, the laptops have a 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) LED display with a peak brightness of 200 nits. The display is also TUV Rheinland and the non-touchscreen variant comes with a 180-degree, while the touchscreen variant has the 360-degree option.

Under the hood, the laptops are powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD graphics, along with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The Asus BR1100 also offers a 720p webcam. Other features include US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard build and a 42Wh battery that supports 45W charging tech.

For connectivity, the Asus laptops support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, it measures 294.6x204.9x19.9mm and weighs 1.26kg.

Asus BR1100 Series Price & Where To Buy?

Coming to the price, the Asus BR1100 price starts at Rs. 24,999 for the non-touchscreen model (and Rs. 29,999 for the touchscreen variant. It comes in single Dark Grey color option and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Asus Eshop across the country.

Asus BR1100 Series: Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 25,000, you get a laptop with Windows 11, an Intel processor, and great battery life. The newly launched Asus BR1100 Series laptops will be ideal for students. However, the laptops do not support FHD+ resolution which can be a downside. If you are planning to buy the Asus BR1100 series laptops, you can go through our review.

Best Mobiles in India