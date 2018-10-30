Asus launches the VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430) in India

ASUS has announced the launch of its new Windows 10 laptops, VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430). Users can pick from Icicle Gold, Firmament Green, Silver Blue, Star Grey, or Gun Metal color options. Both S15 and S14 further comes with ErgoLift hinge that claims to offer desktop keyboard-like experience.

Both laptops feature a three-sided NanoEdge display and are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. Both laptops also feature dual-storage designs.

The ErgoLift hinge automatically tilts keyboard by 3.5° and recreates the familiar feeling of a desktop computer. It also provides extra ventilation space, enabling more airflow around the underside of the chassis for improved cooling. The 15.6-inch S15 weighs 1.8kg, while the 14-inch S14 is of 1.4kg.

These two laptops are the first in the VivoBook Series to feature the new three-sided NanoEdge design which offers S15 an 86% and S14 an 84% screen-to-body ratio, offering an unrivaled immersive experience in a compact package.

Furthermore, ASUS Wi-FI Master technology ensures wireless connectivity, ensuring faster and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi connections at extreme distances. Its top speed of up to 867Mbps is 6X faster than 802.11n.

Both laptops also offer one-touch access with Windows Hello via an optional fingerprint sensor incorporated into the touchpad. Connectivity options include the reversible USB Type-C port, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.

The laptops use Fast-charge technology that ensures up to 60% charge in 49 minutes. The pair is also supported by integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging technology, providing safer charging experience, decreasing the battery expansion rate during charging.

The S15 will be available in all Asus exclusive stores from November 15th, while the S14 will be exclusively available from November 1st on Flipkart exclusively. The S14 starts at Rs 54,990, and the S15 starts from Rs 69,990.