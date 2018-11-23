Asus launches TUF FX505, TUF FX705 gaming laptops in India starting at Rs 79,990

Asus TUF-FX705 laptop specifications:

The Asus TUF FX705 packs a bigger 17.3-inch full HD IPS panel and comes in two different display variants as the TUF FX 505 gaming laptop offering a refresh rate of 60HZ and 144Hz. The device makes use of up to 8th Gen Intel Core i&-8750H processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 1050Ti or a GTX 1060 GPU. You get up to 32GB of RAM paired with 1TB FireCuda SSHD storage. The TUF FX 705 comes in Red Matter and Gold Steel color variants.

Asus TUF-FX505 specifications:

The Asus TUF-FX505 features a 15.6-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display. The display of the TUF-FX505 comes in two different variants, with one offering a refresh rate of 60Hz and the other offering a display refresh rate of 144Hz. Powering the device is up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor which is clubbed with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 1050 Ti or a GTX 1060 GPU with up to 6GB of graphics memory to take care of all the graphic intensive tasks. The laptop comes with 32GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of SATA HDD/ 512GB PCle SSD storage. The on-sheet specs of the TUF-FX505 does appear quite impressive, however, it remains to be seen how well the audience receives the device. The laptop comes in three color variants including Red Fusion, Red Matter and Gold Steel.

Asus TUF FX10CP gaming PC specifications:

This one is the gaming PC launched by Asus which is powered by Intel i7-8700 processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. The gaming computer will be available in up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM along with 1TB of conventional hard disk of 512GB SSD. The gaming PC comes with a price tag of Rs 91,990 and will be available for sale via offline stores.