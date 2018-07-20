ASUS launches Zenbook 3 ultrabook in India

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Wednesday launched its premium flagship ultra portable Zenbook 3 for Indian customers.

The new Zenbook 3 (Core i5 variant, 8GB/512GB) is priced at Rs 1,13,990, (Core i7 variant, 8GB/512GB, SATA3) at Rs 1,23,990 and (Corei7 variant, 16GB/512GB, PCIE G3x4) machine will cost Rs 1,47,990.

The 12.5-inch device comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of 2133MHz RAM, a next-gen USB Type-C port along with quad-speaker audio by Harman Kardon, the company said in a statement.

A built-in fingerprint reader with Windows 'Hello' support gives users instant one-touch access, allowing them to sign in and unlock ZenBook 3 quickly and securely.

ASUS ZenBook 3 will be available online and at retail stores from November 27.

Source IANS