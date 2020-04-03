Asus ROG Laptops With Dual Display, GeForce RTX 2080 Launched

ENGLISH

    Right after the launch of Intel's latest 10th-Generation Core H-Series processors, Asus has also launched its latest line of ROG laptops. These ROG (Republic of Gamers) laptops are launched up to GTX 2080 Super GPU options. Also, the gaming laptops sports 300Hz refresh rate display, liquid metal cooling technology and lot more.

    The company has launched its latest laptops including ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15, and ASUS Zephyrus S17. Here are the details:

    Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 Specifications

    The Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 sports a 15.6-inch UHD IPS Pantone display. It also supports anti-glare with G-SYNC and comes in two 60Hz and 300Hz refresh rate options. It also sports a secondary 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus placed between the keyboard and primary display.

    On the hardware front, the gaming laptop offers two option including the Intel Core i9-10980HK and the Intel Core i7-10875H. Buyers can choose either from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB GDDR6 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6.

    Under the hood, the newly launched laptop is backed by up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and comes in 512GB/512GB+512GB/1TB/1TB+1TB SSD M.2 PCIe.

    On the connectivity front, it offers Gigabit LAN, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3.5mm mic-in, and Kensington Lock.

    The Zephyrus Duo 15 features an RGB individually backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.4mm travel distance. On the software front, the laptop packs Windows 10 Pro.

    Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 Price
     

    The Zephyrus Duo 15 is launched with a price tag of £2,999.99 (approx. Rs. 2,83,747) and it will go on sale from June.

    Asus Zephyrus S17 Specifications

    The Asus Zephyrus S17 comes equipped with the Intel Core i7-10875H and the Intel Core i7-10750H. It comes with 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 300Hz refresh rate.

    The newly launched Zephyrus S17 comes with following GPU configurations:

    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

    Under the hood, the device is backed by up to 32GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB and 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe storage variant. For wireless connectivity, the laptop offers Intel AX201 2×2 802.11ax Gigabit WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

    On the connectivity front, it offers Thunderbolt 3 with USB3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Power Delivery 3.0, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, dual USB3.2 Gen1 Type A, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio jack.

    Asus Zephyrus S17 Price

    The Asus Zephyrus S17 is said to be available from start at $1,999 and goes up to $2,999 and it will be available for sale from June, 2020.

    Read More About: asus rog asus laptop news
    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
