Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD CPU And GPU Launched In India: All-AMD Gaming Laptop

Asus has now launched an upgraded version of the already existing laptop -- the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. Unlike the regular version with the Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU, the new Advantage Edition comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and the AMD Radeon RX 6800M.

Both the Ryzen 9 5900HX and the Radeon RX 6800M are the most powerful CPU and the GPU from the red team, offering great performance. On top of that, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is also much more affordable than the regular version.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with QHD resolution. Additional display features like 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 3ms response time. There is also a customized RGB lighting strip at the bottom of the laptop and there is a small AMD logo etched onto the top panel of the laptop.

Coming back to the CPU, the Ryzen 9 5900HX is paired with 16GB 3200MT/s DDR4 RAM, which is upgradable up to 32GB. As per the storage, the laptop offers 1TB PICe SSD and an empty SSD slot for additional storage expansion. As per the graphics, the Radeon RX 6800M offers 12GB of GDDR6 video memory with support for real-time ray tracing.

The laptop is equipped with a 90Whr battery, and the laptop also ships with a 280W power adapter. This should be more enough to fully power the CPU, GPU, and the high-refresh-rate display. Do note that, the laptop can also be charged via the USB Type-C, as it supports USB PD 3.0 standards.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with 1TB storage and 16GB DDR4 RAM is priced at Rs. 1,54,990. The laptop is currently on sale via Asus India official store. The only disadvantage that I can see on this laptop is the fact that it does not come with a web camera. On top of that, this laptop is almost Rs. 40,000 cheaper than the same model with the RTX 3080 Mobile GPU.

