Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC with eight-core AMD Ryzen 1700 processor launched in India

Design and Display

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC laptop was first launched in May 2017 and it has finally arrived in India. As this will be an addition to the series of gaming laptops currently available in the market, this laptop comes with a 17.3-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare display along with Radeon FreeSync support. The laptop features four display modes accessible with just a single click - Normal mode, Vivid mode, Eye Care mode, and Manual mode.

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC comes with a backlit keyboard and the company has claimed that it has an anti-ghosting technology that ensures keystrokes are correctly interpreted, "even when 30 keys are pressed simultaneously." The laptop features an intelligent thermal design as well. "The Hyper Cool Duo-Copper cooling system uses heat pipes and a dual fan system to cool the CPU and GPU independently. This design maximizes cooling efficiency to give ROG Strix GL702ZC the stability required for intense gaming marathon," the company has said.

As for the connectivity options, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. When it comes to dimensions, the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC measures 415x280x340mm and weighs 3.2kg (with battery).

Hardware

The laptop is powered by the Ryzen 7 1700 processor (eight cores, 16 threads), AMD Radeon RX580 graphics (4GB of VRAM), and has 16GB of DDR4 memory (expandable up to 32GB). The device offers 256GB SATA SSD and a 1TB HDD. The laptop is backed by a 4 Cell 76 Whrs Polymer battery.

The company has also said that the AMD Radeon GPU will boost speed and power efficiency for brilliant virtual-reality performance, letting users enjoy smooth, low-latency, and stutter-free VR experiences.

ROG Gaming Center

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC features the ROG Gaming Center, which is a dashboard that lets gamers easily launch ROG applications and access to the settings menu. This dashboard is designed to function with integrated applications including ROG GameFirst IV, XSplit Gamecaster, and Asus Splendid visual technology.

Audio

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC features Sonic Studio and Sonic Radar audio technology that is said to deliver immersive gaming audio. According to the company, Sonic Studio provides high-quality in-game audio, as well as improved streaming and audio recording for perfect voice pickup and noise reduction. Sonic Radar helps users detect opponents through an on-screen overlay that shows the relative position of gunshots, footsteps and other in-game sound effects.

The laptop also comes with array microphones that are designed to filter out ambient noise so users' voice will come through loud and clear, which means that even if they are at a LAN party or in another loud environment, their voice will come through loud and clear.