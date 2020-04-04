Asus ROG Strix Series Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display, GeForce RTX 2080 Goes Official

Asus Zephyrus S15 Specifications

The Zephyrus S15 flaunts 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz 3ms IPS Pantone Validated anti-glare with G-SYNC. Unlike the elder sibling, it doesn't support any secondary display, but it does offer RGB individually backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.4mm travel distance, and it comes with N-key rollover feature, and Overstroke.

On the hardware front, the laptop offers Intel Core i7-10875H and Intel Core i7-10750H processor option. The device comes with the following GPU options:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

The Zephyrus S15 comes equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB/512GB + 512GB/1TB SSD M.2 PCIe storage option.

On the connectivity part, it offers WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, dual USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, USB3.2 Gen2 Type A, HDMI 2.0b, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio jack, and Kensington Lock.

Asus Zephyrus S15 Price

Asus Zephyrus S15 is launched with a starting price of $2,399 and goes up to $2,999. The laptop will be up for sale from June this year.

Asus Zephyrus M15 Specifications

The Asus Zephyrus M15 comes in three different screen variants including 15.6-inch UHD IPS 100% Adobe RGB Pantone validated anti-glare display with 60Hz refresh rate, 15.6-inch FHD 240Hz refresh rate IPS Pantone display, and 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS anti-glare display.

Under the hood, the gaming laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-10875H processor, clubbed with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The newly launched gaming laptop is backed by up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz and Up to 1TB PCIe SSD, 512GB+512GB dual storage support.

On the connectivity front, the Zephyrus M15 offers a Thunderbolt 3 with USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB Power Delivery 3.0, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an HDMI 2.0b, 3.5 audio jack, and a Kensington Lock.

AusStrix SCAR 15 And SCAR 17 Specifications

The Strix SCAR 15 sports 15.6-inch FHD IPS 100% sRGB anti-glare display with 300Hz 3ms and 240Hz 3ms refresh rate option.

On the other side, the SCAR 17 offers 17.3-inch FHD IPS 100% sRGB anti-glare with 300Hz 3ms and 144Hz refresh rate option.

Both the laptops are powered by the Intel Core i9-10980HK and Intel Core i7-10875H processors, clubbed with the following graphic variants:

Asus Strix SCAR 15

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6

Asus Strix SCAR 17

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8 GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6

Besides, the gaming laptops are backed by up to 32GB DDR4 RAM with 1 TB / 512 GB M.2 NVMePCIe SSDs in RAID 0, and up to 3 SSDs with M.2 expansion slots.

On the connectivity part, both the gaming laptops offer a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4), three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type‑A, an HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ-45 jack.