Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th Gen Intel Core Chipset Announced In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has majorly focused on gaming gadgets. Be it smartphones or laptops, the company has some good products to offer to the masses. The brand has now expanded its TUF laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the TUF Dash F15. The new-generation gaming laptop is driven by the 11h Gen Intel Core-H series processor. The laptop is equipped with a high-resolution display that offers up to 240Hz refresh rate and has GeForce RTX 30 series graphic card.

Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop Features And Specifications

The Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop has been announced with a 15.6-inch HD IPS LCD which comes with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 3ms response time. You get the option to select from a 144Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop features a backlit keyboard with blue light.

The TUF Dash F15 runs on the 11-the Gen Intel Core chipset which is accompanied by Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphic card. To enhance the overall performance there is a Turbo mode and a Performance mode. While the former allows the laptop to deliver the maximum in terms of output, the latter is designed for delivering a balanced output (by adjusting speed and fan noise).

To keep the laptop's temperature on the lower end, there is a dual-fan cooling system and four exhaust ports. The former will come in handy during longer gaming sessions. The TUF Dash F15 laptop is packed with four Thunderbolt 4 USB ports and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well. Powering the laptop is a 76Whr battery. The company has claimed a backup of up to 16 hours with a single charge.

Asus Dash F15 Gaming Laptop India Price And Sale Details

The Asus Dash F15 has been launched with Rs. 1,39,990 price tag. You will get the Eclipse Grey color option for this price tag. The TUF Dash F15 Moonlight White color variant is launched at Rs. 1,40,990.

The sale dates haven't been announced yet, however, both variants are said to go on sale towards the end of this month. The laptop will be available for purchase online via Amazon and Flipkart. It can also be purchased from the offline market and Asus Exclusive stores and ROG stores in the country.

Best Mobiles in India