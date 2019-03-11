ASUS unveils latest ROG line up powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX News oi-Vishal Kawadkar ASUS introduces a new lineup of gaming laptops.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled the latest range of gaming laptops, ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Zephyrus S GX701, and ROG Strix SCAR II along with desktop GL12CX. The ASUS ROG has powered the graphics of these latest laptops with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX engines. The lineup comes with features like advanced cooling to elevate the portable PC gaming experience. ROG Strix SCAR and Hero will be available starting March 11th.

ROG Zephyrus S GX531



The Zephyrus S GX531 is an ultra-slim laptop that packs a 15.6-inch display, featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and a 144Hz refresh rate display and 3ms response time. This makes the smaller Zephyrus S a more focused alternative for people who prioritize portability above everything else. Lastly, with the patented AAS cooling system, 12V anti-dust cooling fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 heat sinks, the laptop offers a high-performance experience.

ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX



The 17-inch gaming laptop comes with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU in a compact 15-inch chassis. It has a 144Hz 3ms response time display and gives content creators accurate, Pantone Validated colors with factory calibration and ProArt TruColor Technology. Additionally, it has per-key RGB Lighting and Aura Sync, which also extends illumination to volume roller for quick adjustment and a glowing numpad that appears on the touchpad.

ROG Strix SCAR II



Built for the FPS side of the esports arena, the 15.6-inch ROG Strix SCAR II is available with the same 144Hz high refresh rate and 3ms response time. Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX expands to horizons in true to life graphics with advanced Ray-Tracing Technology. Strix SCAR II is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, providing 23% more performance over the previous generation.

Besides, packing in the ROG RangeBoost technology, Strix SCAR II offers reliable Wi-Fi connectivity with single NVMe PCIex3 SSD. Furthermore, the Armoury Crate with Aura Sync connects all supported RGB peripherals for a unified lighting effect.

GL12 CX



GL12CX offers the latest Intel Coffee Lake processors up to i9-9900K which are overclocked to provide the best gaming performance. It comes with up to RTX 2080 and features a hot-swap 2.5-inch SSD tray along with a customized Cooler Master MasterLiquid Pro 120 closed-loop liquid cooler that keeps CPU temperatures in check to prevent heat-induced hitches and slowdowns in performance.