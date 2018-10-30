ENGLISH

Asus Vivobook S14 and S15 laptops launched in India: Price starts at 54,990

Asus Vivobook S14 and S15 comes with 8th Gen Intel processors

    Asus has officially unveiled the Asus Vivobook S14 (S530) and Asus Vivobook S15 (S430) notebooks in India with the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GPU. Just like the last generation Asus Vivobooks, the S14 and S15 come with Windows 10 OS.

    Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Vivobook S15 price and availability

    The Asus Vivobook S14 will be available in India from the 1st of November exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 69,990. The Asus Vivobook S15 will be available from the 15th of November on Asus exclusive stores for a starting price of Rs 54,990.

    Asus Vivobook S14 and Asus Vivobook S15 unique features

     

    • Colourful design 
    • Lightweight (1.4 KG) and slim profile (18 mm)
    • 8th Gen Intel processor
    • ErgoLift hinge
    • Dedicated Nvidia GPU

     

    Asus Vivobook S14 specifications

    The Asus Vivobook S14 comes with a 14-inch IPS display with thinner bezels (84% screen to body ratio) with wide-view technology. The notebook is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset with Intel integrated or NVIDIA GeForce MX150 2 GB GPU with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD plus 1 TB HDD. The Vivobook is also available with the 8th Gen Core i3 or Core i7 processor.

    The laptop also offers a standard set of ports, including a full-size HDMI, USB type C, USB type-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a full-size SD card slot. The Asus Vivobook S14 also comes with full-sized QWERTY keypad with backlit lighting. With battery, the laptop weights at 1.4 KG.

    Asus Vivobook S15 specifications

    As hinted by the product name, the Asus Vivobook S15 comes with a 15-inch IPS display with 85% screen to body ratio (thinner bezels on all four sides of the smartphone). The Vivobook S15 comes with either the Core i5 or the Core i7 8th Gen Intel processor with up to 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD with a standard 1 TB HDD.

    The notebook does have a fingerprint reader with three full-sized USB type-A, USB type-C, full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop offers a 2W speaker with ASUS SonicMaster Technology. With battery, the laptop weights at 1.7 KG.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
