Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Streaming

    Asus is all set to showcase a new series of laptops at IFA 2019. The company will be streaming the launch on various social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. You can also catch the live streaming of the Asus event at IFA 2019 directly from here from 4:30 PM IST.

     

    What To Expect?

    As of now, there is no official confirmation on the products that Asus might launch. The company is likely to showcase the next generation laptops powered by the recently announced 10th Intel processors. For the first time, Intel is using the 10nm fabrication that offers better efficiency compared to the previous generation Intel processors based on the 14nm manufacturing process.

    The company has launched a lot of notebooks with modern design and better thermal solution, especially on gaming notebooks. The company is likely to showcase the next-generation Asus ZenBook series and Asus ROG series of gaming laptops.

    We have reviewed some of the gaming laptops from Asus that offer stellar gaming performance and offers a good value for money and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501 is an example of the same.

    Significance Of IFA 2019

    Most of the major announcements related to laptops and PCs will happen at Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, Germany.

    Launching a product at an exhibition/event like IFA will get all the limelight that a product needs. It gets global coverage and enthusiasts will be able to get hands-on experience as well. Stay tuned to GizBot for the entire coverage of the Asus's launch event at IFA 2019.

    Read More About: ifa 2019 news laptops asus
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
