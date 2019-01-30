Asus ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 with NanoEdge display officially launched

Asus has officially unveiled a series of ZenBooks in India with 13, 14, and 15-inch screen size with a starting price of Rs 71,990. Here are the complete details on the latest set of premium and slim laptops from Asus.

All three Asus ZenBook laptops feature an HD web camera with 3D IR sensor with Windows Hello support. These laptops also feature an almost bezel-less design with Dual-band 802.11ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

All three notebooks will be available in Royal Blue and Icicle Silver colors with a nano-edge display, offering 95% screen to body ratio. These notebooks will go on sale from the 30th of January 03:00 PM, exclusively on Flipkart

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333) price, features, and specs

The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333) comes with a 13.3-inch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by either the Intel Core i5-8265U or the Intel Core i7-8565U processor with 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3.

Intel Core i5-8265U model with 256 GB storage retails for Rs 71,990

Intel Core i5-8565U model with 256 GB storage retails for Rs 88,990

The laptop is available in 512GB PCIEG3x2 NVME or 256 GB M.2 SSD. With respect to I/O, the computer offers a single USB type-C port with USB 3.1 standards, single USB-A with USB 3.1 standard, single USB-A with USB 2.0 standard, a full-sized HDMI port, and an SD card reader.

The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX333) comes with a 50Wh 3-cell battery and offers up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433FA) price, features, and specs

The Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433FA) comes with a 14-inch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by either the Intel Core i5-8265U or the Intel Core i7-8565U processor with 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3.

Intel Core i5-8265U model with 256 GB storage retails for Rs 72,990

Intel Core i5-8565U model with 256 GB storage retails for Rs 89,990

The laptop is available in 512GB PCIEG3x2 NVME or 256 GB M.2 SSD. With respect to I/O, the computer offers a single USB type-C port with USB 3.1 standards, single USB-A with USB 3.1 standard, single USB-A with USB 2.0 standard, a full-sized HDMI port, and an SD card reader.

The Asus ZenBook 14 (UX433FA) comes with a 50Wh 3-cell battery and offers up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

ASUS Zenbook 15 (UX533FD) price, features, and specs

The Asus Zenbook 15 (UX533FD) comes with a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i7-8565U processor with 16GB 2400MHz DDR4, and NVIDIA GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU with 2 GB DDR5 video memory. The trackpad on the ZenBook 15 can be used as a number pad.

Intel Core i5-8565U model with 256 GB storage retails for Rs 1,39,990.

The laptop is available in PCIEG3x2 NVME 1TB M.2 SSD. With respect to I/O, the computer offers a single USB type-C port with USB 3.1 standards, single USB-A with USB 3.1 standard, USB-A with USB 3.0 standard, single USB-A with USB 2.0 standard, a full-sized HDMI port, and an SD card reader.

The Asus Zenbook 15 (UX533FD) comes with a 73Wh 4-cell battery and offers up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.