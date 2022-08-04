Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 Touch Launched In India

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Features

Firstly up, we have the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, which flaunts a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen. The display supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of brightness along with a 4-sided NanoEdge design with just 2.9mm bezels. As a touchscreen laptop, it also supports stylus input and can differentiate between 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design and weighs just 1.4kg. Under the hood, the new Asus laptop draws power from the game-centric Intel 12th Gen H-series processors with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on all models. It also includes the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and includes the usual ports for connectivity.

Additionally, Asus has included 63Wh battery with 100W fast charging support for the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. It also includes a dedicated fingerprint sensor and is available in a single Pine Grey color model.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Specifications

The new Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is available in two models of TP3402 and TN3402. This laptop is available in both Intel and AMD variants. The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is available with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon Graphics. The other model comes with the Intel Core i512500H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip also offers a high-performance 79-blade cooling fan and two heavy-duty heat pipes for better heat dissipation. As far as the design is concerned, this Asus laptop flaunts a 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution 1920 X 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports a touchscreen and is certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip also includes a 50Hz battery with 90W fast charging support. It is also equipped with Harman Kardon stereo speakers and supports the Asus Stylus. Plus, Asus has embedded the fingerprint sensor on the power button for additional security.

Asus Vivobook 15 Touch Upgrades

Lastly, the brand has also announced the Asus Vivobook 15 Touch laptop. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. Asus has emphasized this laptop's design and form factor, which weighs just 1.7 Kg and features a sleek and lightweight build.

Under the hood, the Asus Vivobook 15 Touch is powered by the Intel Core i5 1240P processor and integrated Intel Iris XE graphics. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and packs the usual connectivity options. This laptop offers a 42Wh battery paired with 65W fast charging support.

New Asus Laptops Price In India

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is priced at Rs. 99,990. The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip starts from Rs. 66,990, and lastly, the Asus Vivobook 15 Touch starts from Rs. 49,990. All three laptop models are available on the Asus e-Shop as well as popular offline retailers like Croma, Vijaya Sales, and Reliance Digital.