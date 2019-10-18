Asus Zenbook Duo, Pro Duo, And VivoBook S series Laptops Available In India: Price, Offers And Speci News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Asus launched its Zenbook Duo, Zenbook Pro Duo, VivoBook S14, and VivoBook S15 laptops in the Indian market. All these laptops are available for sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and offline stores. Other than that, the key specs of these laptops include Windows 10 Home OS, Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi connections.

Price And Specifications

The users will get the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo at a price starting from Rs. 2,09,990, while the Zenbook Duo is available at Rs. 89,990. Besides, ASUS VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 are priced at Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively. Furthermore, laptops like Zenbook 15, 14, and 13 can be purchased at price points of Rs. 1,24,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 84,990 for the non-leather model, respectively.

The ZenBook Duo, Pro Duo laptops come with smart amplifier, Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. Other than that, the Pro Duo is powered by up to Intel core i9 processor with Turbo Boost, paired with 16MB cache with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 VRAM GPU. It sports a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display with support of a 16:9 touchscreen display.

Whereas, the has a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge display. Both the laptops feature an IR HD camera with facial login (windows Hello support).

Also, the VivoBook S15 and S14 are based on Windows 10 Home and get powered by up to Intel core i7 processor with Turbo Boost and 8MB cache. Out of the two, the VivoBook S15 has the ScreenPad 2.0 which includes a 5.65-inch full HD+ Super IPS display with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixels resolution.

