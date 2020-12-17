ENGLISH

    Asus Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook 14, and Vivobook Flip 14 Launched In India

    Asus has officially launched four new laptops on December 17 in India. Some of these laptops come with the latest 11th Gen Intel processor and other premium features like a 4K OLED display. Here are the details on the latest Zenbook and Vivobook range of laptops from Asus India.

    Asus Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, and Vivobook Flip 14 Launched

     

    Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

    Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) was the star of the show, as it comes with the Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop has a 4K resolution NanoEdge OLED HDR display with PANTONE Validated color accuracy within a thin-bezel design.

    Even with all these features, the Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) weighs just over 1KG, making it a great machine for those, who are always on-the-go. The laptop will be available from December 17th via online and offline stores for Rs. 149,990.

    Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

    The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 is also a thin-and-light laptop, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G processor with 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD based storage solution. The device has a 13.3-inch display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), and it offers connectivity options like USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port even with the compact form-factor with a starting price of Rs. 94,990, and will be available via offline stores.

    Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435)

    The Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) is also powered by the 11th Gen Intel processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptop has a 14-inch LED display with 1920 x 1080p resolution with 92 percent screen-to-body-ratio. It also comes with the screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0, which claims to boost productivity.

     

    As per the pricing, the Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) costs Rs. 99,990 in India and will be available via Asus exclusive stores and offline retailers across the country.

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

    The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) is based on the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with a boost CPU clock speed of 4.2GHz combined with the Intel Iris Xe MAX. The laptop has a 14-inch display with a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage.

    The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) is one of the most affordable laptops in India based on the 11th Gen Intel processor with an Iris Xe Max graphics card.

    Model NoProcessorGraphicsDisplayRAMStorage
    ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371Intel Core i7-1165G7 processorIntel Iris Xegraphics13" LED-backlit OLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 400 nits 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated display with HDR support 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X onboard1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD
    ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435EGIntel CoreTM i7-1165G7 / Intel CoreTM i5-1135G7NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 memory14.0" (16:9) LED-backlit Full-HD (1920x1080) 60Hz display (touchscreen only on UX435EG)Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboardUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
    ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)Intel CoreTM i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics14" Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverageUp to 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAMUp to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD Upgradable up to 1 TB)
    ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ)Intel CoreTM i5 1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X discrete graphics14" Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)
    VivoBook S S13 (S333)Intel CoreTM i5-1135G7Intel Iris Xe graphics13.3" LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio8 GB 3200MHz LPDDR4512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)
    VivoBook S S14 (S433)Intel Core i5 - 1135G7 / TM i7-1165G7Intel Iris Xe graphics14" LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratioUp to 8 GB DDR4 on-board512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB) with 32GB Intel Optane memory 1 additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB)
    ASUS VivoBook S S15 (S532)Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7NVIDIA MX350 2GB GDDR515.6" Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage8 GB DDR4 RAM512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)1 additional M.2 SATA 3 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB) 1 additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB)
    ASUS Zenbook 13 (UX325EA)Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7Intel Iris Xe graphics13.3-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED BacklitUp to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboardUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
    ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7Intel Iris Xe graphicsTouch screen, 13.3-inch, OLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Glossy display, LED Backlit, 400nitsUp to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel OptaneTM Memory
    Model NameStarting PriceAvailability from 17th Dec 2020
    ZenBook Flip S UX371EA149990AES/ Flipkart & Amazon/ Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Croma/Offline
    ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA94990Offline stores
    ZenBook 14 UX43599990Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline
    ZenBook 14 UX425EA77990AES/ Online / Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Croma/Offline
    ZenBook 13 UX325EA79990Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline / Flipkart & Amazon
    VivoBook S S15 S532EQ72990Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline
    VivoBook S S14 S433EA65990AES / Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Offline
    VivoBook S S13 S333EA64990AES / Croma/Offline
    VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA51990AES/ Online/Offline
    VivoBook Ultra 15 K513EA/K513EP42,990/-AES / Reliance Digital /Offline
    VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA43,990/-Channel / Amazon /AES / Digital / Vijay Sales / Croma/Offline
    VivoBook Ultra 14 X413EA/EP59,990/-Flipkart

    X