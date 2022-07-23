Just In
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 2022 with Intel Core i7-12700H & RTX 3060 Launch
Asus's latest dual-screen laptop -- the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED based on the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and the RTX 3060 GPU is now available on Amazon as a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. If you are looking for a medium-sized dual-screen laptop, then the 2022 edition of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED is one of the best solutions.
Is This The Most Powerful Laptop At This Price Range?
No, for the asking price of Rs. 2,39,975, the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED is definitely not the most powerful laptop that one can buy. However, it is definitely one of the most unique creator-centric laptops that one can buy, which works well for both photo and video editing.
The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 2022 has a primary 15.6-inch OLED display with a whopping 4K resolution. The display supports touch input along with VESA HDR 500 certification and 100 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage. Similarly, there is also a secondary display known as Asus ScreenPad+ again with touch screen capabilities.
The is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with the RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory. The computer also offers 1TB PCIe Gen4-based SSD along with 32GB of DDR5, which should be plenty enough even for heavy users.
To cool everything, the laptop is equipped with an improved airflow, which should keep the chips cool. Similarly, the laptop also has various performance modes and depending on the use case, a user can select a specific mode to choose between performance and battery life.
How Much Does Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED 2022 Costs?
The high-end model of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED with 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, Intel Core i7-12700H, and RTX 3060 GPU with 8GB video memory costs Rs. 2,39,975 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Users can get up to Rs. 1,500 discount by using specific debit or credit cards.
