Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Now Available In India: Price Starts At Rs. 2,39,990 News oi-Vivek

If you are looking for a high-end laptop with the latest CPU and GPU, then the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is one such laptop, which was recently launched in India. The company has now confirmed that the same will go on sale in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and other third-party sellers with a starting price of Rs. 2,39,990.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Specifications

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED as the name suggests is a laptop with a 15-inch primary display with native 4K resolution. This display offers features like 440nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB color space coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, and 178 degrees viewing angle.

The screen also has additional certifications like TÜV Rheinland Eye Care and is also Penton validated. There is a 14.1-inch secondary IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 3840 x 1100p with 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. Unlike the main display, the secondary display or the screen pad display supports touch input.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-10870H or the Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU with 8GB video memory. The laptop comes with 32GB RAM and offers 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop also has an HD web camera with support for Windows Hello. The computer weighs 2.34KG, which makes it slightly bulky and heavy when compared to gaming laptops with similar specs minus the secondary display.

As per the I/O, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has dual thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB 3.2 port, HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. In terms of networking, the laptop does support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop comes with a 92Wh battery and a 240W power adapter.

Pricing And Availability

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED starts at Rs. 2,39,990 for the Core i7 model and the Core i9 model costs Rs. 2,79,990. Both models are already available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. If you are looking for a laptop for both gaming and content creation, then the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a great pick, especially considering the 4K display and the GPU capabilities of this laptop.

