BREAKING: Lenovo to Launch 4G Laptop with built-in Internet Capabilities

    Lenovo might have become a big name in budget smartphone market, however, we all know that the company makes some awesome laptops.

    It has been the sole strong rival in the laptop segment to come as a tough competition against Apple Macbook and Samsung laptop anarchy in the market.

    If reports are to be believed from the Chinese media, Lenovo is prepping to launch a laptop which 4G capabilities which will come with integrated cellular network antenna for users to enjoy hassle free internet connection, without tethering from your phone.

    Rather it will be a built-in internet enabled notebook, which is hard one to find in the market right now.

    Also the reports have mentioned, the Lenovo staff has confirmed that this 4G LTE laptop will be announced in the next two months. Excited for this one? Reply us in the comments section below.

