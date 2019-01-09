CES 2019: Dell and Alienware bring world's most powerful gaming laptop

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Dell and Alienware have launched its Alienware Area-51m, which is touted as the world's most powerful gaming laptop. It is also the first product to reflect the new Legend brand identity.

The company claims that the reimagined Area-51m is the most upgradeable gaming laptop ever built. It marks the first and only laptop with a 9th Gen 8-core desktop processors, 64GB2 of memory, 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology, upgradeable graphics, and desktop processors, and 17" Alienware laptop with a narrow-bezel display with 144Hz. The Area-51m also has thermal and cooling technology, 50% more performance and 32% less volume than its predecessor.

Alienware's latest flagship mobile gaming experience, the new Area-51m is stuffed with an array of gaming features including the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center.

It is powered by the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors featuring dynamic CPU overclocking, thanks to elevated thermal headroom from Cryo-Tech Cooling technology.

These processors are paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs that offer features including real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. The Alienware Area-51m with Legend design available Jan. 29th, 2019, starting at $2,549.

Besides, the G5 15 and G7 (in both 15" and 17" models) are redesigned to deliver enhanced performance with upscale features in a sleek chassis. The G5 and G7 incorporate 8th gen Intel CFL-H quad- and hex core processors and the latest NVIDIA graphics.

In addition to the option of a blazing 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC display panels, the G5 and G7 are offering Alienware Command Center and 4-zone RGB keyboard with customizable backlighting for the first time.

The Dell G5 15 Special Edition is also available in alpine white, with a clear panel on the bottom of the system to show off the blue fans of the cooling system. The Alienware m15 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series GPU is available from January 29th, 2019, starting at $1,579.99, while the Dell G7 17 will be starting at $1,380.