CES 2019: MSI launches GS75, GS65 Stealth laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU

The CES 2019 is on and we already have seen a number of announcements by various tech giants including Samsung, LG, and others. This year the Consumer Electronics Show is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada and all the technology brands are showcasing their best products at the show. MSI, a known brand when it comes to gaming hardware has also introduced a new product during the ongoing electronics show.

MSI has launched GS75 and GS65 Stealth laptops which comes integrated with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. The MSI GS75 comes sports a bigger 17.3-inch display panel whereas the GS65 features a bit smaller 15.6-inch display panel. Both the laptops are said to offer powerful performance with the GS65 offering an ultra-portable design. Interestingly, the GS65 has also received the CES Innovation award.

The laptops come with real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming experience, The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX graphics allows the laptop to render high-resolution graphics with ease. Along with the performance boost, the new GeForce RTX leaves behind the traditional graphics rendering techniques to deliver better in-game lighting with detailed reflections, shadows, and shaders. MSI has also enhanced its exclusive Cooler Boost design, effectively reducing operating temperatures so that the users can get a smooth gaming experience.

MSI GS75 laptop:

The MSI GS75 comes with a 17.3-inch 144Hz IPS-level display which is surrounded by thin bezels on all sides. The laptop offers RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries and has an extra-large touchpad with a smooth glass surface. The device delivers heavy bass audio output with the passive radiator used in the speakers.

MSI GS65 laptop:

The MSI GS65 flaunts a classic 15.6" display panel and the laptop weighs less than 2 kg and packs the latest GPU and CPU. The internals on both the laptops is similar with the primary difference being in their size and design. The GS series offers exceptional on-the-go gaming experience.