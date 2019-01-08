CES 2019: Samsung showcases two new Windows 10 laptops

Samsung has announced the launch of two new Notebook PCs at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show: the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro claims to offer top-of-the-line features, while the Samsung Notebook Flash brings select premium features at an affordable price point.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a metal exterior complemented by diamond-cut edges. The laptop promises on delivering ultra-fast processing alongside a high-resolution display reduced bezels, and dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Thunder Amp to increase maximum volume output. It also features a customized LED Indicator Bar, a redesigned keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro runs on a Windows 10 Home operating system and comes bundled with the Active Pen - with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity - allowing users to write, draw, and create both for work and fun.

The device is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U paired with 8GB RAM and Intel UHD 620 graphics. It sports a 13.3-inch FHD display along with an HD camera and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro could be a good alternative for creators looking for a top-end PC that doesn't sacrifice style for performance.

Samsung Notebook Flash

The Samsung Notebook Flash is a laptop with modern features available at an affordable price point. Equipped with Gigabit-Wifi technology, the laptop runs at fast speeds whether you're streaming or just surfing the web.

It also lets users log-in instantly with a fingerprint scanner and offers expandable storage (sold separately) with a Universal Flash Storage/MicroSD memory slot. Available in charcoal color in the US, the Samsung Notebook Flash boasts company's sturdy build quality, with a unique textile-patterned chassis, in a compact 13.3-inch package.

It has a retro design including a typewriter keyboard, multiple port options, and up to 10-hour battery life. The device is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4GB of RAM. It runs Windows 10 Home and packs a 13.3-inch FHD LED anti-glare display.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and Samsung Notebook Flash will be available in early 2019.