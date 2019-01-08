ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

CES 2019: Samsung showcases two new Windows 10 laptops

Samsung introduces new on-the-go solutions for productivity seekers.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung has announced the launch of two new Notebook PCs at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show: the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro claims to offer top-of-the-line features, while the Samsung Notebook Flash brings select premium features at an affordable price point.

    CES 2019: Samsung showcases two new Windows 10 laptops

     

    Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

    The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro has a metal exterior complemented by diamond-cut edges. The laptop promises on delivering ultra-fast processing alongside a high-resolution display reduced bezels, and dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Thunder Amp to increase maximum volume output. It also features a customized LED Indicator Bar, a redesigned keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

    The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro runs on a Windows 10 Home operating system and comes bundled with the Active Pen - with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity - allowing users to write, draw, and create both for work and fun.

    The device is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U paired with 8GB RAM and Intel UHD 620 graphics. It sports a 13.3-inch FHD display along with an HD camera and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro could be a good alternative for creators looking for a top-end PC that doesn't sacrifice style for performance.

    CES 2019: Samsung showcases two new Windows 10 laptops

    Samsung Notebook Flash

    The Samsung Notebook Flash is a laptop with modern features available at an affordable price point. Equipped with Gigabit-Wifi technology, the laptop runs at fast speeds whether you're streaming or just surfing the web.

     

    It also lets users log-in instantly with a fingerprint scanner and offers expandable storage (sold separately) with a Universal Flash Storage/MicroSD memory slot. Available in charcoal color in the US, the Samsung Notebook Flash boasts company's sturdy build quality, with a unique textile-patterned chassis, in a compact 13.3-inch package.

    It has a retro design including a typewriter keyboard, multiple port options, and up to 10-hour battery life. The device is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 or Intel Pentium Silver N5000 with 4GB of RAM. It runs Windows 10 Home and packs a 13.3-inch FHD LED anti-glare display.

    The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and Samsung Notebook Flash will be available in early 2019.

    Read More About: samsung ces ces 2019 laptops news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue