CES 2020: Asus Announces ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop With AniMe Lid Display

At CES 2020, Asus has unwrapped a series of gaming products which include high-end gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors. The company has showcased one of its latest addition to the slim gaming laptop portfolio - the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Alongside, Asus has also introduced entry-level laptops, the TUG Gaming A15 and TUF Gaming A17. All the new gaming laptops come equipped with AMD's Ryzen Mobile 4000-series chipsets.

While looking at the specifications and design of the ROG Zephyrus G14, we can say that it's a premium model laptop. It comes with a new 'AniMe' LED array on its lid which displays animated effects on the back of the rear part of the laptop. Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 are also packs of high-end hardware and all the models will be launched for Indian consumer in the second quarter of 2020.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Features

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a compact design which will allow the user to carry it anywhere on the go. The company is not only targeting gamers but for those users too who need powerful machines in their workspace to edit videos and run high-end software. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is 17.9mm thin without the AniMe lid and weighs around 1.6kg. The gaming laptop will be available for sale in Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey.

Talking about the AniMe feature it features a grid of 1,215 mini LEDs which is responsible for animation up to 256 levels of brightness. You can customize the animation according to your requirement, you can also import and add animations to the existing ones. Moreover, users can also use the array to react to notifications and display information.

As far as hardware is concerned, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is the first laptop to be powered by AMD's Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processors, which comes with up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Asus also claims that it has worked with AMD to create a 35W TDP for the processor rather than the regular 45W rating to reduce power consumption and temperature. The gaming laptop sports Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage.

It flaunts a 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Users can also opt for the same display with 2,560 x 1,440-resolution panel at 60Hz frame rate. The company claims that ROG Zephyrus G14 is capable of delivering 10 hours of battery life and offer charging via USB Type-C port.

