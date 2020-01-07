CES 2020: Asus Showcases TUF A15 And A17 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Support News oi-Karan Sharma

CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show) has witnessed several launches for major tech giants. Asus has also showcased a series of gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors as well. The company has introduced a new series of entry-level gaming laptops called the TUF Gaming A15 and theTUF Gaming A17.

Both the laptops come with AMD's latest Ryzen 4000 chipsets. Both the laptops will be available for sale in Bonfire Black and Fortress Grey color option. Here are the specifications:

Asus TUF A15 And A17 Specifications

The TUF A15 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a frame rate of 144Hz, while the A17 features a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both the laptops come with AMD's adaptive sync technology.

TUF A15 and A17 are powered by AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processors. The CPUs on both the models will feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Asus is also offering both the models with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. The laptops will be backed with up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM with 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

Asus claims that it has designed the laptop to make it easier for the user to upgrade. At the bottom, it has added a flap which gives you access to two RAM slot and two M.2 PCIe SSD slots.

Now to upgrade the laptop you need not have to visit a laptop specialist, you can DIY (do it yourself). The company also claims that the TUF laptops meet the MIL-STD-810H standard which means it can survive a few short drops.

The Asus TUF laptops will make its way to the Indian market by the second quarter of 2020. However, the company has not revealed the pricing of any of the laptops. So we have to wait till India or global launch.

