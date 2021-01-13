CES 2021: Asus Showcases New Laptops At 'Be Ahead' Launch Event

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582)

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is sort of a flagship product from the company. It has a 15-inch 4K OLED primary display along with a secondary 4K touch screen display. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is powered by the Intel Core i9 processor and the RTX 3070 laptop GPU. This machine is also an NVIDIA Studio laptop, making it a great device for gamers and content creators.

If we look at the improvements over its predecessor, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) now comes with a secondary display that automatically rises by 9.5 degrees to improve readability and to reduce screen glare.

In terms of memory, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) can offer up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. The primary display offers a 93 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The OLED panel is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and PANTONE Validated for color accuracy.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is an Intel Evo-verified 14-inch laptop fitted with an FHD NanoEdge display. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor with the Iris Xe graphics, and there is also an option with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete.

The overall form-factor of the ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is similar to the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) with a secondary tiltable display. The primary display of the ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) offers a 93% screen-to-body ratio and can get super-bright with up to 400 cd/m2. The screen is PANTONE Validated and offers 100 percent sRGB color coverage.

Another important feature of the ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is the battery life, where, on a single charge, the laptop can last for 17 hours, and the device can be charged via a USB Type-C charger.

Asus VivoBook S14 (S435)

The VivoBook S14 (S435) is a thin-and-light laptop, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs with the Iris Xe graphics. The laptop offers up to 16GB RAM and Intel Optane Memory H10 along with 1 TB PCIe SSD.

This is also a 14-inch laptop with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and it is certified by TÜV Rheinland for blue-light emission. This laptop weighs 1.3KG and has a thickness of 15.9-mm. Even though it is a thin-and-light laptop, it has an extensive range of ports like USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and USB 2.0 along with a microSD card slot.

TUF Dash

TUF Dash is a gaming laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor with GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU. It comes with a 1080p screen with up to 240Hz refresh rate along with 3 ms response time. The device comes with a thunderbolt 4 port, allowing users to connect docks and external GPUs with the device.

Even though this is a gaming laptop, the TUF Dash can offer up to 16.6 hours of video playback time on a single charge, and the battery can be recharged using via a USB Type-C port.