CES 2022: Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, ZenBook 14 OLED With Latest Intel, AMD Chips Announced
Laptops seem to be flowing out of the CES 2022 event, with several OEMs announcing their latest devices in Las Vegas. Joining the list is Asus, which had previously unveiled the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Now, the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and the ZenBook 14 OLED laptops were unveiled at CES 2022.
Both the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED pack some of the latest features, including the latest processors from AMD and Intel. In terms of design, Asus seems to have given its best with a foldable, dual-display laptop and much more. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Asus ZenBook 17 Fold Features
One of the most unique features of the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold is the foldable screens. When the laptop is fully opened, users can work on the large 17.3-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution. When partially closed, there's a smaller 12.5-inch FHD OLED screen to work on. In this position, the display is resting on the keyboard on the bottom half.
To note, the large display offers 2560 x 1920 pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Presently, Asus didn't reveal the processor details on the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold but casually mentioned that it packs the latest Intel CPU with integrated graphics.
The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold includes 16GB RAM and up to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Users get to experience Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The ports are minimal with a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. There's a 75W battery and Dolby Atmos quad speakers.
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Features
Next up, we have the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED. As the name suggests, this laptop features a 14-inch OLED screen with a screen resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 550-nit brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 0.2ms response time. Asus has included Wi-Fi 6W and Bluetooth 5.2 support for this laptop as well.
To note, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is available in two versions, powered by the latest processors from Intel and AMD. Here, Asus has included the Intel 12th Gen Core H series chips as well as the AMD Ryzen processor. Users can get up to 1TB PCIe storage with an option to M.2 slot for memory expansion.
Unlike the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED has multiple ports, including a microSD card, HDMI 2.0 port, and more. Plus, the Intel version gets Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The new Asus laptop features a 75Wh battery.
Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Price, Availability
The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold price is still under wraps. Moreover, Asus hasn't given a definitive time frame regarding its availability. Reports claim it could rollout later in May during the Computex event. Similarly, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED price is also still under wraps. It is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year during which, its pricing will be unveiled.
