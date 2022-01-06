CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Introduced With Fresh Design, 12th Gen Intel Processor News oi-Vivek

Dell's flagship ultrabook series -- the XPS has gotten a major upgrade in terms of both hardware and design. Dells unveiled the latest XPS during the CES 2022 presentation, which now comes in a new size and form factor.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the latest model which is also the most powerful 13-inch XPS ever, equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 28W of TDP. Just like the previous generation XPS, the display has tight borders with a higher screen-to-body ratio and still manages to house a web camera on the top bezel.

As a part of the 12th Gen Intel processor, we expect the Dell XPS 13 Plus to offer features like DDR5 RAM, WiFi 6E connectivity, Thunderbolt 4 support, and more. We expect Dell to use a 12th Gen Intel Core U series processor which should offer better single-core and multi-core performance when compared to the previous Dell XPS 13.

The new XPS 13 Plus also has a sleek keyboard with a minimal gap between the keys. This is also the first laptop to adopt a glass touchpad that blends with the rest of the palm rest. The combination of the touchpad and the keyboard gives this laptop a premium and unique look.

The device comes with a metal unibody design. When it comes to I/O, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is similar to its predecessors as it mostly comprises USB Type-C ports and one might need dongles to attach/use accessories with the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

As the brand has limited the key gaps, the Dell XPS 13 Plus now comes with larger keycaps, which according to Dell is a zero lattice keyboard. Not just that, the top row of the Dell XPS 13 Plus has a capacitive key row, which is reminiscent of the Touch Bar on the Apple MacBooks.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes in two colors -- a light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) with a tone-and-tone finish. Coming to the display, the XPS 13 Plus comes in multiple variants, offering up to a 4K+ resolution screen with OLED technology.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus also supports Express Charge 2.0, capable of charging 80 percent of the battery in just an hour via the USB Type-C port. To meet Dell's 2030 goals, the company has made the Dell XPS 13 Plus using hydropower renewable energy sources. The XPS 13 Plus is designed in such a way that it is 100 percent recyclable.

Pricing And Availability

The Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available across the countries starting this Spring 2022. The laptop will come with Windows 11 OS or Ubuntu 20.04 on the developer edition. The company will share the pricing details of the Dell XPS 13 Plus around the official release date.

Going by the looks, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the most premium-looking Windows laptops that have come out of CES 2022. This premium laptop is going to head-to-head with the Apple MacBook Air and we expected the device to carry a premium price tag.

