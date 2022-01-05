CES 2022: TCL Announces Its First-Ever Laptop And Tablets News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At CES 2022, TCL has announced its first laptop named the TCL Book 14 Go. It is an affordable laptop that is aimed at students and young professionals. Also, the laptop is touted to be the thinnest laptop in this price range. Alongside, the brand has brought a new range of tablets including the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, TKEE series, and TCL Tab 8, and Tab 10L.

TCL Book 14 Go Features & Price

Starting with the laptop, it has a 14.1-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 268 pixels resolution and a standard refresh rate. In terms of design, the TCL Book 14 Go features a slim bezel and metal frame. It measures 13.95 mm and weighs only 1.3kg.

Under the hood, the laptop gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The laptop runs the latest Windows 11 and packs a 40WHr battery which is claimed to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It also supports 25W fast charging.

Other features include a stereo speaker setup, a webcam for video calls and 4G, a SIM card tray, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. As far as the price is concerned, the TCL Book 14 Go will cost $349 (around Rs. 26,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase in Q2, 2022 in selected regions.

TCL NXTPAPER 10s Tablet Price & Specs

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s tablet comes with a paper-like display which is also TUV certified to reduce the blue light through the screen by over 50 percent. The tab has a 10.1-inch screen with a 1200 x 1920 resolution. It weighs around 490 grams and comes with the company's proprietary T Pen.

It ships with Android 11 OS and has an 8,000 mAh battery unit that is said to offer a full-day battery life. The tablet is powered by the Helio P23 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can also be expanded via microSD.

Other features include an 8MP rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor, TCL Kids service, and many more. The tab will carry a price tag of $249 (around Rs. 18,550). It will first be available in China and Europe later this month.

TCL Tab 8 And Tab 10L Features And Price

Both the TCL Tab 8 and the Tab 10L are budget offerings from the brand. Starting with the Tab 8 4G, which comes with a compact design. Features include a 4080 mAh battery, Android 11, 5MP rear, and a 2MP front camera sensor. It will be available for purchase in Europe at $129 (around Rs. 9,600) starting Q1 2022.

On the other hand, the TCL TAB 10L has a 10.1-inch display and 4,080 mAh battery, Android 10 OS, and so on. It will cost $99 (around Rs. 7,372). Under the TKEE series, the brand has announced the TCL TKEE Mini, Mid (with 4G connectivity), and Max tablets. These tablets are designed for children which come with a starting price of $89 (around Rs. 6,628) for the Mini variant.

Best Mobiles in India