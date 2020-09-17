Experience Game-Changing Performance With Intel Core Powered Gaming Laptops News oi-Rohit Arora

It can be hard to know where to start when choosing a new gaming laptop, so it's important to plan, and think about how you want to use your system. Prioritizing the features that are most important to you is a great first step. Games are always evolving; destruction physics, audio effects, and cutting-edge visual flourishes become more sophisticated every year. And, without the right hardware, it's possible to miss out on these video games' enhancements.

Get Started on an Amazing Gaming Journey

Your gaming laptop can run at its best when its components work great together. And, finding an appropriately balanced system is the main challenge when picking out a gaming laptop. You'll want to take a close look at the hardware, the design, and the connectivity options to ensure your new system can provide the experience you want.

• Processing Power. If you want the best system performance and the best gameplay experience, ensuring you have a CPU that's up to the task is important. Choose the 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor that will provide the performance headroom you need. Keep in mind, you can't easily replace this in most laptops. Look for a laptop with the components you need to play the games you want at the resolutions and frame rates you're looking for.

• Connectivity. Make sure the system has enough ports, particularly flexible ports like the ThunderboltTM 3 port, which can connect to external monitors and external storage. With data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, the ThunderboltTM 3 port is particularly useful when moving large files from an external drive.

• Design. Look for design elements you like, such as a slim chassis, thin bezels, and durable frame materials like aluminum. Laptops with larger screens (17 inches and up) take up more room than 13 inch or 15 inch models, but can provide greater immersion. Thanks to improvements in thermal design, even powerful laptops can be quite thin: some systems come in under 1" thick. While weight and price are still impacted by the components you select, it's certainly possible to get a high-performance gaming laptop in a small chassis.

Game Like a Champion

As you can see from the above requirements, processor's speed and features play a vital role in helping to enable smooth, responsive performance. With 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7/i9 processors, you can be confident that your entire laptop PC platform will provide the ultimate gaming experience.

For gamers, every frame matters, which is why 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors deliver frequencies that enable incredible, fast-twitch, high FPS AAA gameplay, even while recording and streaming. From the peak performance of the Unlocked Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK processor with up to 5.3 GHz, 8 cores and 16 threads, to the first ever mobile 5.0 GHz Intel® Core i7, to the 4.5 GHz Core i5 - the 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors offer impressive options for every kind of gamers.

Enjoy the Intel Gaming Advantage

With a promise to deliver desktop-like experience on laptops, 10th gen Intel® CoreTM processors offers up to 2.5 times better performances than 8th and 9th Gen.1 On the graphics front too, the 10th gen Intel® CoreTM processors feature Intel® Iris® Plus graphics designed to deliver high-quality gaming at 1080p even without a dedicated graphics card and provides around two times better graphics performance compared to vs. 8th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors2.

The Intel's 10th Gen processors support Wi-Fi 6, the fastest interconnectivity with nearly 3X faster downloads3 and ultra-low latency to meet your performance and responsiveness-related expectations from a gaming laptop. Intel® OptaneTM memory H10 with solid state storage integrates OptaneTM memory with up to 1TB of QLC 3D NAND and helps accelerate game launching and level loading.

And' what's more! By collaborating with over 200 top independent software vendors, Intel's engineers have worked tirelessly to ensure that many of today's most popular games, game engines, and middleware are optimized and run great on 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor-based laptop and help enable elite gaming experiences. The best example is the latest collaboration for Marvel's Avengers.

Intel has teamed up with Square Enix's Crystal Dynamics game studio to optimize the graphics for the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game, specifically for PC players. The improvements Crystal Dynamics made to Avengers are expressly designed to take advantage of Intel's prowess by optimizing tasks more suited to CPU-based computation, like the physics engine, which, in turn, allows for more GPU headroom for other tasks.

Choose from the Top Selection of Intel-powered Gaming Laptops

When you choose a gaming laptop powered by a 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor, you get more than high-performance. Gaming with Intel® gives you the Intel-exclusive technologies and software you need for a better gaming experience. And, Intel-powered gaming laptops are endorsed and recommended by the top gaming influencers.

Here are some of the best gaming laptops, powered by Intel 10th Gen, you can get your hands on for an amazing gaming experience:

1. Dell G3 3500

From Dell's G3 series of gaming laptops, Dell G3 3500 is here, powered by 10th Generation Intel i7-10750H Processor. The Dell G3 3500 is considered to be a powerful force in the gaming laptop arena. As its Game Shift key triggers a dynamic performance mode, you do not have to leave your gameplay ever.

2. Lenovo Legion 5i

Designed for next-gen gaming, Legion 5i from Lenovo powered by 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5, is a seamless combination of power, practicality and precision. The 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series definitely has the potential to live up to its promise of unleashing power beyond limits.

3. MSI GF63 Thin

From the maker of leading gaming PCs, GF63 Thin 10SCSR-019IN powered by Intel® CoreTMi7-10750H 10th Gen gives you up to 15% performance gains over its previous generation. Designed with higher single core frequency, this gaming laptop is for an unmatched gaming experience.

4. Acer Nitro 5

If you are looking for premium looks without the premium price then here is Acer NITRO Gaming notebook (model AN515-55) powered by 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-10300H processor. Apart from a beautiful exterior. Enjoy smooth gaming and excellent performance with 8GB installed RAM and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD along with WavesMaxx Audio systems and graphics.

5. HP Omen 15

The HP Omen 15 is thin and light premium gaming experience in an elevated design powered by a 6-core 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H processor. This gaming powerhouse comes packed with ports for all the connectivity gamers need, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-CTM with ThunderboltTM 3. The power of the Intel 10th gen processor is complemented by a 16 GB RAM with 32 GB Intel® OptaneTM memory for extra responsive gaming.

6. ASUS ROG Strix G15

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 embodies streamlined design, offering a formidable core experience for serious gaming powered by a 10th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7-10750H processor. Ultrafast Intel® Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and support up to 3 SSDs in RAID 0. Space for a third SSD means you can upgrade your storage to carry your complete games collection everywhere you go.

Find out more at:

