Computex 2018: Asus unveils ZenBook and VivoBook notebooks

Asus has unveiled a new range of notebooks under the ZenBook and VivoBook series at the Computex 2018 in Taipei. The new range includes the ZenBook Pro 14, ZenBook Pro 15, VivoBook S15, VivoBook S14, VivoBook S13, VivoBook Flip 14, Zen AiO 27, VivoWatch BP, and more. The company has also launched the Asus RT-AX88U dual-band router and ProArt PA490 Mini PC. Let's take a look at these products from below.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 and ZenBook Pro 15

The ZenBook Pro 14 comes with a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge display and is powered by the 8th Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics. This device has an infrared camera for facial recognition, in-built Amazon Alexa support, Intel Optane memory, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

On the other hand, the ZenBook Pro 15 bestows a 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge Pantone validated display and uses an 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor. This processor is coupled with 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050i GPU and 1TB of PCIe SSD. There are connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi and three Thunderbolt 3 ports. This notebook has a Harman Kardon-certified audio system and a fingerprint sensor too.

Both these notebooks run Windows 10 and have the ScreenPad, which sits on the keyboard as the touchpad. The screen has adaptive functions with context-sensitive tools and supports apps such a YouTube, PowerPoint, Microsoft Word and Excel among the rest. This is something similar to the TouchBar on the MacBook Pro models. The company has come up with dedicated programmes dubbed ScreenPad Apps to work on the ScreenPad.

Asus ZenBook S

The ZenBook S has a 13.3-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen display. Under its hood, there operates an 8th generation Intel Core processor with PCIe SSD storage. There is Amazon Alexa integration and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity as well. The ZenBook S is designed to be compliant with the MIL-STD-810G durability standard. It features a spun-metal finish on the top surface and an ErgoLift hinge design.

Asus VivoBook S15 and VivoBook 14

These VivoBook notebooks run Windows 10 and are available in five color options such as Star Grey, Gun Metal, Firmament Green, Icicle Gold and Silver Blue. The VivoBook S15 has an 86% screen-to-body ratio, 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD and weighs in at 1.8kgs. The VivoBook S14 has 84% screen-to-body ratio and weighs in at 1.4kgs. Both the notebooks are equipped with 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX150 discreet graphics. There is an ErgoLift hinge design for a comfortable typing experience.

Asus VivoBook S13

The VivoBook S13 has a four-sided 13-inch NanoEdge display and 89% screen-to-body ratio. The device makes use of an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

The VivoBook Flip 14 has a 360-degree flippable display with 82% screen-to-body ratio so that it can be operated in tablet, tent, stand and notebook modes. This device has an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. There is a touchpad mounted fingerprint sensor and Asus Pen active stylus. This notebook measures 17.6mm in thickness and weighs in around 1.5kgs.

Zen AiO 27

The Zen AiO 27 is an all-in-one PC with a 27-inch 4K UHD display. It makes use of an 8th generation Core i7 processor coupled with 32GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. There is inbuilt Asus Calibration technology for color accuracy, display brightness and color consistency. The device comes with a stand with height, swivel and tilt adjustments and a Qi wireless charger.

Asus join hands with Paytm Mall, launches Vivobook X507

VivoWatch BP

The company also unveiled the VivoWatch BP, a wearable device to monitor the blood pressure. It has inbuilt PPG and ECG sensors to provide real-time blood pressure measurements in just 15 seconds. The device has the Asus HealthAI technology to offer health stats such as sleep quality, de-stress index, heart rate and activity data. It is touted to be 50% lighter and 70% smaller than the current generation wearable blood pressure monitors in the market. Notably, this wearable is said to render 28 days of battery life.