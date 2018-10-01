Dell Inspiron 15 7572 official launched in India with narrow bezel design: Price starts at RS 64,990

Dell has introduced a new ultra-slim laptop under Inspiron series in India with features like ultra-slim chassis, narrow bezel display and more. The Dell 15 7572 will be exclusively available on Dell India official website from the 1st of October 2018.

Pricing and availability

The Dell Inspiron 15 7572 will be available on Dell.com from the 1st of October for a starting price of Rs 54,989 (promotional offer) for the 8th Gen Core-i5 model, and the price goes up to Rs 71,989 for the 8th Gen Core-i7 model.

Unique features of Dell 15 7572

Comes with latest 8th Gen Intel processors

FHD IPS LCD screen with narrow bezels

Dedicated Nvidia GPU

Dell 15 7572 specifications

The Dell 15 7572 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with narrow bezels on three sides of the laptop. The laptop will be available in both (8th Gen) Core i5 or Core i7 processor with 8 or 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB Hard disc + 128 GB SSD as a boot drive. The laptop does come with Nvidia GeForce MX150 Mobile GPU with 4 GB of LPDDR5 video memory.

In terms of connectivity, the Dell 15 7572 offers 802.11ac Wi-Fi support for both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz bands along with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. There is no optical drive on the Dell 15 7572.

The Dell 15 7572 does offer a wide range of I/O with a full-sized HDMI port, dual USB 3.0, and a single USB 2.0 port. There is a single noble slot with a full-sized SD card slot as well. The laptop does weigh at 2.0 KG, which makes it on the lighter side.

The laptop comes with a 42 WHr battery with a 65 Watt power adapter. With respect to software, the Dell 15 7572 runs on either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro with Microsoft office trail support along with free McAfee Multi-Device Security 15 month subscription.