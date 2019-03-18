Dell, Alienware introduce new line of gaming laptops in India News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Dell and Alienware aim to redefine PC gaming in India.

Dell and Alienware in India have launched a new line of gaming machines; Alienware Area-51m, Alienware m15, and Dell G7. Dell, after showcasing its products at CES, the company is now bringing its products, software and strategic partnerships, to advance the industry in India.

Alienware Area-51m

The newly launched Alienware Area-51m is touted as the world's most powerful and upgradeable gaming laptop. The Area-51m is the first and only laptop with a 9th generation 8-core desktop processors. It is also the world's first gaming laptop that supports upgradable NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, 64GB of memory & 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology. Other features include the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center.

Alienware m15

It is the thinnest and lightest 15" Alienware laptop at 2.16 kg(4.78lbs) &17.9mm thinness, it is 30% smaller and 38% lighter than the current 15-inch Alienware laptop. The Alienware m15 has 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 & 2070 MQ design graphics cards.

Both Alienware Area-51m and Alienware m15 offer Cryo-Tech v2.0, an advanced thermal technology that maximizes overall performance and keeps these machines cool to the touch.

Dell G7

The laptop is aimed at people who are looking for an affordable yet powerful gaming system G7 offers an immersive gaming experience. With a thin and sleek design that is 20% thinner at 19.9mm thinness, it is the thinnest G Series laptop to date. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce 20 series RTX graphics card, and 144Hz refresh rate panel, the G7 optimizes demanding AAA game titles and can also be utilized for everyday use.

Pricing and availability as of March 18, 2019:

Alienware Area-51m starts at Rs 299,590 and is available on dell.co.in

Alienware m15 starts at Rs 178,399 and is available on dell.co.in

Dell G7 15 at Rs 157,399 and is available on dell.co.in

This new portfolio will be available in large format retail including Reliance, Croma and multi-brand stores across the country from April 1, 2019