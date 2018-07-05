Dell India unveils new Alienware laptops, G series gaming notebooks and Inspiron AIOs

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One

Starting with new AIO, the new Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one, is touted as one complete package for consumers who like to test their Windows machines to extreme productivity limits. The machines come with ‘Power-play' for graphic intensive productivity applications. The new Inspiron All-in-One carries a 4GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 unit, which is claimed to be the most advanced gaming GPU architecture ever created. The new AIO also ships with VESA compatible mount for ease of placement. There is also a pedestal stand, so that it can be used in the office spaces as well.

The Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One also boosts up productivity as it allows you to work on four different applications by combining different screens. Besides, you get an advanced microphone processing unit that reduces background noise for the clarion in web calls and Cortana interaction. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One starts at Rs. 91,690 and will be available by July 6, 2018.

Dell Alienware 15 and Alienware 17

Dell has strengthened the portfolio by unveiling Alienware 15 and 17 that feature up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9 k-Series processors. The new Alienware 15 and 17 are built with anodized aluminum, magnesium alloy, steel-reinforcements, and copper thermal management to ensure rigidity and thinness. The new gaming machines are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB GDDR5 RAM.

Dell also claims that the new gaming laptops feature an improved thermal solution and a thin, hinge-forward design to extract the maximum performance from top-of-the-line components. Besides, you get a new and improved audio system that includes internal smart-amps to monitor the audio waveforms to deliver louder sound.

The n- key rollover in new Alienware laptops is now supported with an upgraded Alienware TactX keyboard, enabling over 108-key commands for maximum actions per minute. The new Alienware 15 and 17 are also said to support over 80 quadrillion lighting combinations via 13 unique programmable lighting zones with up to 20 distinct colors. Alienware 15 laptop starts at Rs. 1,46,890 and will be available from July 13, 2018. The Alienware 17 will come at a starting price of Rs. 2,08, 790.

Dell G Series high performance gaming laptops

Dell G7 15 feature up to 8th Gen Intel core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX up to 1060 with Max-Q design technology for clear, detailed gameplay. Dell G7 is equipped with a front air intake and rear exhaust vent to enable heat free long gaming sessions. Huge cooling vents and dual-fan cooling technology keep the system cool and running efficiently. The new G series laptop comes equipped with two front-firing speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro. Moreover, the G7 15 feature easy, single-screw bay door access to allow players to service their system or tinker with their components with much ease. Dell G7 15 is available in Standard Black and Alpine White. Dell G7 15 gaming laptop starts at Rs. 1,24,690 and will be available on www.dell.co.in from July 6 and in retail from July 13, 2018.

Dell G3 17 Gaming laptop

Coming on to Dell G3 15, the gaming laptop is also powered with 8th Gen Intel processors and is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics units that as per Dell will enable crystal clear detail, and smooth gameplay.

Dell G3 15 features two front-firing speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, users are guaranteed superior sound. As far as design I concerned, Dell G3 15 is 22.7mm thick and is touted as the thinnest notebook in the G Series gaming laptops. Dell G315 sports a 15-inch screen with a wide-viewing angle with in-plane switching, and an FHD anti-glare display. The laptop has a spill resistant backlit keyboard to allow gamers to game in dim light without needing to search for keys. Dell G3 15 will come in three color options Black, Recon Blue and Alpine White. Dell G3 15 gaming laptop starts at Rs. 80,990 and will be available on www.dell.co.in from July 6 and in retail from July 13, 2018.

Dell's new product line-up seems quite interesting and packs high-end hardware and game-centric features. Seeing the growing interest of gaming in the Indian consumers, PC gamers will indeed find these new machines useful and worth buying. We will soon test Dell's new gaming products to better understand their performance.