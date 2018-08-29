Dell introduces its Alexa powered Inspiron, XPS, and Vostro 2-in-1 laptops

Dell Inspiron

The latest 2-in-1 laptop-tablet Inspiron 7000 comes in three variants, with 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch. All the three models come with Intel's U-series 8th Gen Core processors. The 13-inch and the 15-inch variant comes with narrow bezels. On the other hand, the 15-inch and 17-inch models come with optional GeForce MX150 graphics and optional Intel Optane Memory.

All the three Inspiron 7000 laptops feature Alexa AI, so the users can give voice command in order to set lists, create a reminder, weather information, play music and manage appointments.

The 2-in-1 laptops will be available on October 2, and the 13-inch will come with a price tag of $880 with full HD display and $1,250 for an Ultra HD screen. The 15-inch model with full HD will cost you $880 and the Ultra HD display will cost $1,250 and the 17-inch is $1,100.

Alongside the company will also launch Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 with a U-series processor on the same date at $600. And the company will launch a 14-inch Chromebook on October 23 with a price point of $600.

Another model is the Inspiron 3181, which flaunts an 11.6-inch display and will cost you $180. The device has a battery life of 13 hours according to Dell and powered by an Intel Celeron processor with Intel integrated graphics and 4GB of RAM along with a 16GB of flash memory. Another version with 2-in-1 tablet functionality costs $280.

Dell XPS

The XPS laptop comes with a 13-inch display, powered by a dual-core Intel i3 processor. The company claims that this is the smallest and most powerful laptop in this segment. The laptop will be available for purchase at $900. The company also come up with an XPS 2-in-1 model with the same 13-inch display. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel 8th Gen processor. The company will launch the device on September 11 for $1,000.

The 13-inch 2-in-1 model will come with 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and the company claims that it is capable of delivering battery life of 15 hours. The laptop is backed by a 4GB RAM and integrated Intel graphics with 128GB storage.

Dell Vostro

The Dell Vostro Dell Vostro 14 5000 is going to come on January 2 at a price point of $670, and a Dell Vostro 15 5000 will be launched somewhere in November for $580. Both the laptop is made for small businesses. The laptops are powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors, a USB Type-C port, and optional single sign-on fingerprint reader.

27-inch monitor.

Dell 27-inch monitor

The company has also come up with a new 27-inch monitor with USB type-c connectivity along with an ultra-thin profile. The monitor is up for sale at $550, the device comes with 600 nits brightness, edge-to-edge viewing, and a thin profile of just 5.5mm at its narrowest point and 29mm at its thickest.

Dell Chromebook

The company introduced it's the first built-for-consumer Chromebook with the Inspiron brand. The laptop comes with a premium look and feels, along with an integrated pen, and a unique chassis.

The Chromebooks come in two model, the Inspiron 7480, which sports a 14-inch screen with 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid feature. This particular model will be available on October 23 with a price tag of $600. Under the hood, it has an Intel 8th Gen Core i3 processor, clubbed with 4 GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB of flash storage.



The company claims that the laptop is capable of delivering up to 10 hours of battery life. The device also features a backlit keyboard and an electromagnetic resonance stylus.