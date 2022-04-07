Dell Latitude 5000 (2022) Series Laptops Announced With An Eye On Sustainability News oi-Vivek

Dell has announced its next-generation Latitude 5000 series of business laptops. According to the company, the packaging materials of these laptops are made using 100 percent recycled or 100 percent recyclable material. Hence, these laptops help reduce the environmental impact.

The lid of the Dell Latitude 5000 (2022) series is made using 71% recyclable and renewable materials that include "tree-based bioplastic upcycled from the papermaking industry (21%), reclaimed carbon fiber (20%) and post-consumer recycled plastic (30%)."

The Dell Latitude 9430 is currently the company's premium offering in the business segment. This is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch display, offering a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the laptop also has an FHD web camera. Similarly, the Latitude 7330 Ultralight, as the name suggests is a lightweight laptop with a 13.3-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display.

The Dell Latitude 9430 and the Latitude 7330 are based on the latest 12th Gen Intel processors with support for 5G (on select models) and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. As one can expect, these laptops ship with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box, offering the latest software experience and enhanced security features when compared to regular laptops.

Additional Hybrid Work Devices From Dell

Along with these laptops, the company has also launched the Dell Precision 5470, which is said to be the "world's smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14" mobile workstation." The device is based on the latest 12th Gen Intel processor with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and can be configured with up to NVIDIA RTX TM A1000 Graphics.

The company has also launched two new monitors -- the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitors which support IPS black technology. Besides, there is also the new UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor from Dell with technologies like ComfortView Plus. The Dell Optimizer now gets more features, which is an AI software suite that offers privacy, connectivity, and collaboration tools.

Pricing And Availability

Dell will reveal the pricing details for the new Latitude and Precious laptops in the coming days, while most of the other devices are now in India and across the world via official partners and on e-commerce platforms.

Best Mobiles in India