Dell launches 10th-Gen Latitude series of laptops, which can charge up to 80% under 60 minutes News oi-Vivek These laptops offer a compact design with an up-to-date specs sheet

Dell, the well-known name in the PC industry has officially announced the 10th Generation Latitude laptops at Dell Technologies World, Las Vegas on the 1st of May 2019. In the US, these notebooks will be available from the 1st of May, as of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the latest Latitude series of notebooks in India.

Dell Latitude 7000 series

Under the Dell 7000 series, the company offers 12, 13, and 14-inch notebooks with anti-glare narrow bezel design. These notebooks can support up to 32 GB of RAM and gigabit LTE speeds for faster internet access. The Dell 7000 series comes with a starting price of $1,299.

Dell Latitude 5000 series

With the Latitude 5000 series, the company further reduces the price for the entry-level notebook to $819. These devices are equipped with FHD+ resolution screen, powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors. There are some devices under the Latitude 5000 series, which offer a touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Dell Latitude 3000 series

The Latitude 3000 series laptops are the most affordable of the lot, with a starting price tag of $599. These notebooks will be available in 13, 14, and 15-inch displays with a compact design.

Unique features

These laptops come with the latest hardware with state of the art design, to offer both practicality and styling. Select laptops from the Latitude series use ExpressCharge technology, which can refill the battery up to 80% in under 60 minutes, and the ExpressCharge Boost tech can refill the battery up to 35% with just 20 minutes of charge time.

These notebooks also offer an added layer of security by offering additional features like a dedicated fingerprint sensor, Windows Hello-capable IR cameras, and Dell SafeScreen.

Rahul Tikoo, vice president and general manager, Commercial Mobility Products at Dell said

The modern workforce's computing needs have changed. They're not at their desks nine to five. They're in motion between meetings, remote or frequently traveling, and one-size-fits-all laptops won't cut it. Our new Latitudes make it easier and more enjoyable to work, collaborate and innovate anytime, anywhere. With security concerns looming over both employees and IT departments, businesses can rely on our new Latitudes, combined with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, to make it simple for IT to ensure workers have the best device for their needs - up and running fast, working smarter and always secure, wherever they are.