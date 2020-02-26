Dell Launches New Laptop With MacBook Air-Like Specs At Half Price

ENGLISH

    Dell has launched two new laptops in the market which comes under the Inspiron 13 5000 series. The difference between both the models is only $20 which is very less, this can be a strategic move from the company to increase the sale of the high-end model because no one will choose less configured model just for $20.

    Dell Inspirion 13 5391 comes with a price tag of $550 which is approx Rs. 38,500 in Indian currency. The newly launched laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, clubbed with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and 256GB of SSD.

    The cheaper sibling of the Inspiron 13 5391 is backed by the Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD. It comes with a price tag of $530 (Rs. 37,100) which is $20 cheaper than the top-end model. The company is also offering a free subscription of McAfee LiveSafe for 12-months.

    The Dell Inspiron 13 5391 flaunts a 13-inch FHD TrueLife LED backlight display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The company is shipping the laptop with pre-loaded Windows 10 Home 64-bit English, but buyers can also opt for the Windows 10 Pro 64-bit English by paying an additional $60.

    On the connectivity part, it offers 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth, one headphone and microphone audio jack, USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C. microSD card reader, and weighs around 1.24kgs. It also sports a fingerprint scanner along with a spill-resistant keyboard.

    Meanwhile, if you compare the laptop which Dell is offering with Apple's MacBook Air then you will find a lot of similarities in terms of hardware. Dell is offering twice the storage capacity of what Apple is offering and connectors in half rate. However, we can't deny the fact that Apple's MacBook Air offers better screen resolution, bigger battery and Thunderbolt 3 connectors.

    Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
