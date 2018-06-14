Dell launches new portfolio of commercial desktops and All-in-Ones

Dell has announced the launch of a new family of OptiPlex All-in-Ones (AIO) and OptiPlex Family Towers. Featuring 8th generation Intel Processors, this new line-up of All-in-Ones from Dell aims to help businesses unleash their full potential.

Earlier this year, Dell globally introduced new solutions across its commercial PC portfolio designed to help businesses of all sizes achieve that critical balance. Known for being the world's most secure and manageable commercial PCs, Dell's new commercial lineup features advances in smart design, productivity, and sustainability to meet the ever-expanding needs of a global, diverse workforce.

The following portfolio of OptiPlex products are being announced:

OptiPlex 7760 AIO has a 27-inch InfinityEdge with optional glare-free 4K Ultra HD with HDR and High-Gamut sRGB or Full HD IPS with touch display. It uses discrete graphics and quad mic array with Waves Maxx technology- giving way to sound at distances up to 12 feet. It offers 80 PLUS internal Power Supply Unit with optional 200W EPA Platinum and comes loaded with Intel Integrated HD Graphics 630 and an optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 4GB.

OptiPlex 7460 AIO comes with a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge display providing an overall smaller footprint while optimizing screen space with edge-to-edge Full HD IPS display technology and numerous port options. The AIO also offers a 2.5 inch 2TB 5400rpm SATA Hard Disk Drive, optional Intel Optane Memory 16GB and dual storage and RAID support. In addition, Dell is offering consumers with an optional 2.0MP 1080P FHD or Infrared Pop-up Webcam that supports Windows.

OptiPlex Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops are packed with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory for the versatile workforce of today. The OptiPlex XE3, available in Tower and Small Form Factor, is an industrial-grade desktop with enterprise-class performance, combining reliability and durability to meet the needs of industries including healthcare, retail and manufacturing, while also offering an OEM-ready design. The XE3 can operate in extreme temperatures and is resistant to shock and vibration, and is available with optional dust filters.

The OptiPlex 7060 and 5060 Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops offers power-packed performance, easy scalability and integration for any workspace, thanks to the next-generation AMD, Integrated Intel HD, Dual AMD Radeon, NVIDIA graphics options that can power up to three monitors simultaneously. A sustainably built, MIL-STD 810G tested form factor plus lockable cable covers and chassis intrusion switch helps make work seamless and hassle-free.

The OptiPlex 3060, the business desktop is a compact system, for a clutter-free workstation. Available in Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro form factors - with multiple mounting options, this tool-less designed system offers up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Designed for enterprise-class performance; these combine reliability and durability so that efficiency is unlimited when desktops work flexibly. It supports Dell Data Security and TPM 2.0 to keep your work secure, enhanced by lockable cable covers & optional chassis intrusion switch.