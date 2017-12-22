Dell launches three ultra-slim Inspiron notebooks in India

Further expanding its Inspiron series in India, Dell has launched three ultra-slim notebooks in the country. The company has launched Inspiron 13 7000 2 in 1 (7373), Inspiron 15 7000 (7570), and Inspiron 13 5000 (5370) in India.

"We've brought in durability and long-lasting strength in an encased anodized aluminum body. The new Inspiron family is every bit striking and versatile, all clubbed into a luxurious lightweight design. We are very excited about making these new machines available in India, and look forward to the interest they will attract from a range of users," said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell India, in a press statement.

All the new Windows 10-based notebooks have eight-generation Intel Core processors and are available for purchase through Dell's online store and select Dell exclusive stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital outlets. However, the Inspiron 13 (5370) sale will supposedly start in late-January 2018.

Having said that let's have a look at what these PCs have to offer.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2 in 1 (7373) The most high-end variant among the three Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2 in 1 (7373) comes with a 13.3-inch FHD IPS Truelife LED-backlit narrow border touch display and a backlit full-size, spill-resistant keyboard. The device comes with standard SSDs options as well as USB Type-C port and SmartByte streaming technology. Quite interestingly the notebook supports Quick Charge technology and the company has claimed that users can "go from zero to ready to go" in 15 minutes. Added features included facial recognition through Windows Hello and an infrared camera. Dell is offering 8GB and 16GB RAM options with the notebook and up to 512GB SSD. For graphic duties, the notebook features Intel UHD Graphics 620 with shared graphics RAM. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7570) The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7570) comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and a backlit keyboard. The notebook has a support for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and discrete graphics option with up to 4GB GDDR5 dedicated video RAM. The notebook has dual drive option to support up to 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. The notebook features a 180-degree hinge with which users can lay the screen flat. The notebook also comes with added features like IR camera, USB Type-C 3.1, and a 3-cell, 42Whr battery which the company claims will deliver up to nine hours of usage on a single charge. Dell Inspiron 13 5000 (5370) And finally talking about Dell Inspiron 13 5000 (5370), this notebook comes with a 13-inch FHD IPS display and the company has said that it supports video streaming with Smartbyte. The laptop offers 32GB of RAM and graphics options up to 4GB of GDDR5 video RAM. In addition, the device has options for SSD storage and connectivity options like USB Type-C 3.1 in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The notebook has an easy log in option with a built-in fingerprint reader and is also equipped with an immersive audio technology by MaxxAudio Pro. Pricing Talking about the price, it is on the higher side. As such, Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (7373) with Core i5 is priced at Rs. 76,290, while its Core i7 variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 96,190. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7570) with Core i5 is available at Rs. 77,190, whereas the Core i7 variant is priced at Rs. 88,690. And finally, Dell Inspiron 13 (5370) with Core i5 will cost Rs. 60,690, while its Core i7 variant will be available at Rs. 75,790.