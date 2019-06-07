Dell Declared As The Most Trusted Brand In India By Brand Trust Report 2019 News oi-Vivek

Dell is currently one of the best PC makers in the world, and the company is known for offering entry-level notebooks to the high-end gaming devices like the Alienware Area 51m. Now, the company Dell has been named as the Most Trusted Brand in India by the Brand Trust Report 2019.

The Trust Report 2019 has conducted surveys across 16 different cities in India using identified brand influencers. This award, re-affirms the fact that Dell is one of the best PC makers, at least in India which one can trust without any hesitation. The survey has been conducted with 1000 brands names, and Dell is the number one company, which has won the hearts of users and brand influencers.

P. Krishnakumar, Sr. Vice President, Consumer & Small Business, APJ, Dell said

Purposeful innovation for customers is at the core of what we do at Dell. Customers are our ultimate brand evangelists and we constantly engage with them for their feedback and incorporate it into our strategy. This engagement further fuels our goal of delivering the best in class technology and experiences that help build lasting relationship and trust. I believe that this is a sentiment that has resonated well with our customers across the country.

Mr. N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said

Brand Trust is one of the most valuable intangible assets for a brand. Today's customers are spoilt for choice with mobile and internet penetration at an all-time high and it is the trust held in a brand that creates differentiation. We are happy to see Dell emerge as the Most Trusted Brand in India in 2019 from being the most trusted brand in the Technology category. It has been an upward journey as we have seen Dell move up the ranks in the last few years. I believe this achievement is a reflection of the growing confidence placed in Dell by customers.

What do we think about this achievement by Dell?

In the past few years, I have tested and reviewed a number of laptops and notebooks from Dell, which happens to offer value for money proposition at every price point, be it the mid-tier Dell Inspiron 14 5480 or the one of the most powerful gaming laptops of the world, the Alienware Area 51m, Dell has made great products at every price point.

This achievement re-affirms the fact that one can buy Dell devices without thinking twice, as the company is known for both before and after sale support.