Dell unveils the "world’s most powerful" laptops: Check out what these PCs have to offer

Dell Precision 7520

The Dell Precision 7520 mobile workstation comes with a 15.6" Premier Color display, allowing users to choose between FHD (Full HD) (1920x1080), UltraSharp FHD (Full HD) (1920x1080) available in both Touch and Non-Touch variants, or UltraSharp UHD 4K (Ultra HD) (3840x2160) options. Users have a lot to choose from in terms of display quality. The laptop is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i5/i7 or Intel Xeon E3 1505M/1535M CPUs.

SEE ALSO: Creators Update for Windows 10 to be available soon

Additionally, the laptop comes with 64GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM memory and 3TB of storage, Thunderbolt 3 support, as well as Nvidia Quadro M1200 or M2200 graphics cards. It will surely meet the needs of many creative professionals.

Dell Precision 7720

Coming to the Dell Precision 7720 mobile workstation, it is powered by the same processors as mentioned above. The laptop also comes with 64GB DDR4 ECC SDRAM and 4TB of storage, Nvidia Quadro graphics options, and Thunderbolt 3 support. This model comes with the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system pre-installed.

SEE ALSO: Google will drop laptops from its Pixel brand

However, the significant difference between the two laptops is that the Dell Precision 7720 comes with a bigger 17.3-inch Premier Color display with the HD+ (1600x900), UltraSharp FHD (Full HD) (1920x1080) or UltraSharp UHD 4K (Ultra HD) (3840x2160) variants.

Availability

As for the availability, the Dell Precision 7520 is available worldwide and in fact, the laptop can be bought from Dell's online shop as we say this. The laptop has a price tag that starts from $1,247.50 (approx Rs.81,111). The Dell Precision 7720 is also available worldwide and consumers can buy it from Dell's online shop. As for the price, this model comes with a price tag of $1,597.50 USD (approx Rs. 1,03,876).