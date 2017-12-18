Dell XPS 13 laptop with InfinityEdge touch display launched in India

Dell today launched a new laptop XPS 13 in India at a starting price of Rs. 84,590. It is already available for purchase across the country on Dell's official website, and at select Dell Exclusive stores, Reliance Digital and Croma outlets.

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a virtually border-less 13.3-inch display that delivers QHD+ resolution. The bezels around the display are just 5.2-inch thick. The display has a maximum brightness of 400-nits and a viewing angle of 170 degrees. As claimed by the company, the 'InfinityEdge' touch display allows them to fit a 13.3-inch display into what is essentially the chassis of an 11-inch form.

The Dell XPS 13 sports a thin and light design. It is crafted out of Aluminum, giving it an extremely premium appearance. However, the palm rest is made out of carbon fiber. In India, the laptop is available in Silver color. The Dell XPS 13 has Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for better durability.

Under the hood, the XPS 13 is powered by the latest Intel 8th generation of processors which can deliver up to 77 percent improved performance over their predecessors.

There is a mode called "Dynamic Power Mode", which is specially designed by Dell to deliver extra processing power, while intelligently monitoring and managing the temperature of the system. According to the company, "The mode with new 8th generation processors delivers up to 44 per cent improved performance over 7th gen processors".

Connectivity suite of the laptop offers support for Thunderbolt 3 which is the newest generation of Type-C connectivity. It offers up to 8x the transfer speeds of USB 3.0 at up to 40Gbps and is twice as fast as 'Thunderbolt 2'.

"The XPS brand is legendary. From innovations in design philosophy using smarter materials to performance-driven sleek design construction, the new XPS 13 is an absolute delight. The addition of Dell Dynamic Power mode with 8th generation Intel core processor is what makes this machine stand out. The XPS leads our ultrabook portfolio, passing on the legacy to more innovations, soon to come," said Mr Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell, while commenting on the launch.